Already 28% Into His $230 Million Contract, Deshaun Watson’s Record Deal Has Been Nothing Short of a Disaster Till Now

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches from the sidelines during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson signed a massive 5-year $230 million with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, setting high expectations among the DAWGS. However, his time with the Kardiac Kids record has been far from successful.

As detailed by u/JPAnalyst on Reddit, Watson has only secured five wins for his team after already completing 28% of his deal. This is a disappointing outcome for the Browns considering the massive investment they made in the quarterback.

The $230 million guaranteed contract of Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns has raised eyebrows as its effectiveness remains in question. Reddit user u/JPAnalyst scrutinizes this deal in a very analytical tone. Let’s have a look at some worrying statistics concerning Watson’s time with the Browns.

Deshaun Watson has already surpassed 24 games out of his 85 total games from the 5-year contract. However, according to these statistics, it’s evident that his presence hasn’t yielded the desired results. So far, Watson’s tenure has been plagued by suspensions and injuries, limiting his playing time. In addition to the massive financial commitment, the Browns also sacrificed their future draft capital, trading away valuable picks.

Moreover, in the first 24 games of his contract, he has only managed to participate in nine full games and won just five of them. His performance has also been nothing short of inconsistent. Watson has recorded above-league-average ANY/A only two times. And to top it all off, he currently finds himself 30th in passer rating among starting quarterbacks.

His current stats in 10 games read 165-for-277 (59.6%), 1,939 passing yards, 11 TDs, 8 interceptions, and a passer rating of 82.09. Watson is lagging behind several lesser-known starting quarterbacks like Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett, and Joshua Dobbs.

Browns would have hoped for Watson to shake off the rust and return to his prime with a full preseason and improved offensive weapons. They would just love a repeat of his 2020 season where the 28-year-old threw for 4800 yards. However, the reality doesn’t align with these expectations.

NBC’s Peter King Brands Deshaun Watson as ‘Distraction’

NFL Insider Peter King declared last year that Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns is an “absolute disaster”. To no one’s surprise, the King’s viewpoint still resonates with many. The contract hasn’t aged well with Watson’s time at the Browns overshadowed by suspension and injuries. When the Browns made this deal, King stated,

“I think it is one of the worst transactions I’ve seen an NFL owner make. When the Browns did this I thought it was an absolute total disgrace and I continue to think so. But what I said at the time is that this is basically going to be the distraction that keeps on distracting.”

The reference to Watson’s contract isn’t just about the hefty price tag but the cloud of civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct that has surrounded the quarterback. The bright side is that there are more than 3 years still left on the deal. It will be interesting to see whether Deshaun Watson can turn it around for the Cleveland Browns and live up to his price tag.