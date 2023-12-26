“He’s Not Even Close to Tom Brady”: Next GOAT Debate Reignites as Patrick Mahomes Walks Off Teary Eyed After Losing to the Raiders

It was a Christmas game that Kansas City Chiefs fans would rather forget. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes walked off the field with teary eyes following a stunning 20-14 defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. This emotional display sparked a fiery debate among fans and critics alike: Is Mahomes truly the next Tom Brady, or is this comparison far-fetched?

The reigning Super Bowl champions have faced a season filled with challenges, and the initial half of the game against the Raiders appears to be their most lackluster performance so far. The Chiefs’ offensive efforts seemed sluggish, allowing the Raiders, led by interim rookie head coach Antonio Pierce, to secure a 10-point lead with consecutive defensive touchdowns.

The sight of Mahomes, visibly emotional, resonated across social media. A tweet from ML Football captured the moment: “Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL on the sidelines after the loss. The eyes are watery. Really rough.” This image of a disheartened Mahomes became the catalyst for a barrage of opinions and comparisons with the legendary Tom Brady.

Fans took to Twitter to express their views. Some were harsh, with tweets like, “Bro knows he’s not even close to Tom Brady ,”

while others offered a more optimistic outlook, suggesting, “When Patrick Mahomes is finished with his career, his numbers will be far ahead of Brady’s.”

There was a spectrum of reactions, ranging from the immediate dismissal of Mahomes’ potential to more measured, long-term predictions. A comment read, “And everyone else is celebrating their loss!! Haha.”

Another one mentioned, “Give him 20 years, then we can talk.”

At a remarkably young age, Patrick Mahomes has ascended to a position in the league that is usually reserved for seasoned veterans. Mahomes has quickly climbed the ranks to a level some pros take years to reach, showcasing his raw talent and steadfast dedication amid the game’s ever-shifting dynamics. But let’s not forget, even a pro like Mahomes has to roll with the punches as he syncs up with new teammates catching his passes.

Allowing Mahomes the time to sync with his new squad will undoubtedly play a huge part in solidifying his already impressive NFL legacy. In just seven seasons with the Chiefs, he’s thrown for 28,179 yards and 218 touchdowns, not to mention his five Pro Bowl selections, two MVP awards, and two Super Bowl MVP titles. These are not just numbers; they’re testaments to a burgeoning legacy.

Patrick Mahomes’s Positivity Towards the Future

While he had many emotional moments during the frustrating game, Mahomes remained steadfast in his belief in the team at the end of the day. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Teicher, Mahomes said, “If we clean it up, we’ll be able to score points… I truly believe that, but we got to prove that we can do it.” His words underscored a resilient attitude, even in the face of a demoralizing defeat.

The loss to the Raiders was not just any defeat; it was marked by uncharacteristic errors and missed opportunities. Las Vegas capitalized on these, scoring defensive touchdowns, including a pick-six off Mahomes. As the Kansas team failed to clinch the AFC West, it highlighted areas where the Chiefs, as a unit, need improvement, rather than just reflecting on Mahomes’ performance alone.

With just two games left in the regular season, time is of the essence for the Chiefs. As Mahomes aptly put it, “We’ve got two games left that are guaranteed. All you can do is move on to that next day, get better then, and try to be better the next time we step on the field.” This mindset is crucial for a team looking to regain its dominance and make a deep playoff run.

The debate over whether Mahomes can reach or surpass Brady’s legendary status is ongoing. While some fans may be quick to draw conclusions, others advocate giving Mahomes the time and space to grow and evolve.