NFL

“If we have Tom Brady and the o-line, we have a chance” : Bruce Arians claims his team will need every bit of his offence to stand a chance come playoff time

Tom Brady
Sahilpreet Singh Thind

Previous Article
"LaMelo Ball is already a superstar, and don't you tell me otherwise!": Kendrick Perkins makes a bold claim about Hornets star on First Take
Next Article
“This dude had me rooting for Tom Brady in a Super Bowl” : Patrick Mahomes' fiancé Brittany Mathews fires back as NFL fans dunk all over Jackson Mahomes questionable pregame fit 
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“This dude had me rooting for Tom Brady in a Super Bowl” : Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé Brittany Mathews fires back as NFL fans dunk all over Jackson Mahomes questionable pregame fit 

Brittany Matthews defends fiancé Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, against online trolls, even bringing Tom Brady…