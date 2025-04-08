“If You Were Here, I’d Have Run a 4.4”: Shilo Sanders Boasts to Brother Shedeur About His 40-Yard Dash at Pro Day

For all of the competition that comes with professional sports, there’s nothing quite like a sibling rivalry, especially when both of those siblings are college-level athletes. With a much lower draft stock than his brother, Shilo Sanders found himself needing to deliver a standout 40-yard dash time to increase his hopes of joining Shedeur in the NFL.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to eclipse the coveted 4.4 time mark. With an official time of 4.52, though, Sanders still managed to impress a fair bit of scouts, but it wasn’t quite as good as he had hoped for.

Naturally, he blamed his performance on his brother’s lack of attendance. On the latest installment of the family’s Well Off Media YouTube series, Shilo suggested that he would have been more motivated by his brother’s presence, jokingly telling Shedeur, “If you were here bro, I would’ve ran a 4.4. You should’ve stood next to me, bruh. It’s too late!”

Thankfully, for Shilo, he still managed to post the best times in the 5-10-5 and the L-cone drill. Only to be outdone by a single teammate, the oldest of the two brothers certainly could use all the external motivation that he could get as he attempts to realize his own dreams and aspirations.

Proudly informing his younger brother about the various times he recorded through the multiple drills, Shilo seemed to be content with his pro day performance. He even mentioned that Deion himself seemed happy with the scorecards, suggesting that the outing just might prove to be enough to see the 25-year-old have his name called at the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, he couldn’t help but circle back to his frustrations over his 40 time, crying

“I’m mad though, bruh. I could’ve got that mother f*cking Rolls Royce.”

Coach Prime had previously promised that if either of his two sons produced a 4.4 40-yard dash time, he would buy them a brand new Rolls Royce. Unfortunately, the brotherly duo will have to buy their own cars now, should they still hope to own one.

After his camp joked that he should ask his dad for a slightly older model on account of him just missing the mark by a few seconds, Shilo displayed a bit of honesty and humbleness by admitting that “I don’t deserve one. The big board said what it said.”

Colorado’s pro day was the final chance for scouts to get a glimpse at the talent that the Sanders family has to offer. While Shedeur himself is currently slated to be a top-10 pick on night one of the draft, his older brother will hope that he showed enough to convince one of the 32 NFL franchises to take a chance on him in the later days of the draft.

Either way, the Sanders name is all but guaranteed to live on in the National Football League while the two second-generation athletes stand as a testament to both the talent and the knowledge possessed by the Hall-of-Fame father. Considering that they’ve already made it this far, it’s safe to say that Deion is one proud papa regardless of what that board said..