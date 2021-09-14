“I’ll look at Patrick Mahomes and he will know I’m about to make some S*** up”: Travis Kelce reveals how the Chiefs offense improvises on “manningcast”

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs came up with a clutch win against the Cleveland Browns in their NFL opener. And the next day he had a hilarious anecdote about the game

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs picked off right where they started. After being down 12 into the half and a nine-point into the fourth quarter, they rallied back to win 33-29. And Kelce had himself a day. He caught 6 catches for 76 yards and 2 crucial touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs survive the Cleveland Browns by a score of 33-29. Pat Mahomes – 337 YD’s, 3 TD’s Tyreek Hill – 11 REC, 197 YD’s, 1 TD Travis Kelce – 6 REC, 76 YD’s, 2 TD’s#NFL pic.twitter.com/GmXymvmVur — Up The Score Podcast (@OfficialUTSPod) September 12, 2021

Travis Kelce Joined Eli and Peyton Manning on ESPN2 for the much-awaited Monday Night Football broadcast and had a hilarious moment on live TV.

Travis Kelce said he makes S*** up on the fly.

Kelce stopped in to hang out with Peyton and Eli Manning on their ESPN2 Monday Night Football broadcast last night. And then delivered the most viral moment of the broadcast when he accidentally cursed.

It happened when Peyton was joking with the All-Pro tight end about the improvisational ability of the Chiefs’ offense with Patrick Mahomes. The Hall of Fame quarterback asked Kelce if he just makes his routes up on the fly.

“Right before the play, I’ll look at Pat and give him the eyes like, ‘yeah I’m about to make some s–t up right here,’” Kelce joked before catching himself and apologizing.

Travis Kelce on the ESPN2 MNF broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning: “I’ll look at Pat and give him the eyes like, yeah I’m about to make some shit up right here.” 😂🏈 pic.twitter.com/thAXlZMupP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2021

Travis Kelce added another All-Pro tag to his name last year after breaking career bests in an already historic career. The 6-time Pro-Bowler had a career year, as he caught 105 passes for 1,416 yards despite missing the last game of the season. And it looks like he’s coming back right where he started.

