Who Is Jarrett Stidham’s Wife Kennedy Stidham? What Does She Do For a Living?

Jarrett Stidham took over the reins of the Denver Broncos as a starting quarterback after Sean Payton benched Russell Wilson for the remaining two games on Wednesday. Despite not being as well-known as Wilson, Stidham has a constant supporter in his wife, Kennedy Stidham, who cheers for him every time he takes the field.

Advertisement

Jarrett shares a beautiful relationship with his wife Kennedy. The duo first met at Baylor University in 2015 where they studied together. After dating for around three years, they took their relationship up a notch when he proposed to her which led to their marriage in 2019.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk8M3xRl95i/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

While Kennedy Brown finished her bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Public Relations from Baylor University, Jarrett played college football for one year at Baylor before moving to Auburn for his remaining two seasons. While Jarrett was famous for his football skills, his wife was no less. Brown too was a soccer star who played for Baylor’s soccer team.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CtHLNBeudgf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The couple welcomed a lovely daughter, Lennon Love Stidham, in April last year. Recently they announced they are expecting another child in April. Despite securing the starting job with the Broncos, the 27-year-old QB is not concerned about the future. In an interview, Jarrett stated his current focus on the upcoming game against the Chargers. Looking ahead, he mentioned having little concerns about welcoming a baby in April. Jarret said,

“I’m not really focused too much down the road. The only thing down the road that I’m remotely concerned about is having a little baby boy in April. Right now, I’m focused on this week against the Chargers.”

Advertisement

Despite spending four seasons in the league, the 27-year-old Broncos quarterback made his first two starts last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet, he faced severe criticism for his poor performance in last season’s Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, his wife’s constant belief in him has been a source of strength for the quarterback.

Kennedy Stidham Is the Daughter of the Former CEO of the Houston Rockets

Kennedy Stidham Brown knows the ups and downs of being a sportsperson. She is the daughter of former college basketball player and former CEO of the Houston Rockets, Thaddeus Brown. Tad Brown is currently the CEO of Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and Prudential Center.

In addition to taking care of her family, Kennedy operates a YouTube channel with 19.6K subscribers. Her channel features vlogs that revolve around her friends and family offering detailed insights into her personal life. Her net worth is unknown, however, as of 2023, her husband has a net worth of $5 million.

With the Denver Broncos considering a shift from their veteran quarterback, Jarrett Stidham sees a promising chance to become their face for the upcoming season. As he prepares to start the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, his wife will continue to stand by him and support him from the stands.