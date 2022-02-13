“I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best”: Joe Burrow names who he thinks is the best QB in the NFL

Joe Burrow will hope to cement himself as one of the NFL’s elite Sunday Night in the Super Bowl. And he names who he is ultimately chasing.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers may have failed in the playoffs, but had a brilliant regular season. And was awarded for it

The NFL honours took place Friday Night just days before the much-awaited Super Bowl. MVP (Aaron Rodgers), coach of the year (Mike Vrabel), defensive player of the year (T.J. Watt), offensive rookie of the year (Ja’Marr Chase), defensive rookie of the year (Micah Parsons), comeback player of the year (Joe Burrow) and assistant coach of the year (Dan Quinn) were given out to the best of the best during the 2021 NFL season.

FOUR-TIME MVP. 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆@AaronRodgers12 | #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/vC9MbFQcTb

— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

And Joe Burrow named that he is chasing Aaron Rodgers to be the best in the NFL.

Joe Burrow is chasing Aaron Rodgers to be the best

On Friday afternoon, Burrow revealed which quarterback he’s currently chasing when it comes to matching their level of play. That quarterback is Aaron Rodgers.

“Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron have been the three guys that are battling for that the last five years,” Burrow said. “I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best. He’s been doing it for a long time.”

Joe Burrow first says Aaron Rodgers has been best player in NFL, then adds Mahomes and Brady. Says he’s chasing Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/tO1eLSBcYx — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) February 11, 2022

Reigning MVP Rodgers had a pretty remarkable season as well. The Packers ended the season with the best record in the NFC at 13-4 and got the extra Bye week heading into the playoffs.

Rodgers ended the season ranked first in the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), passer rating (111.9), QBR (68.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.0). He led the league in all the same categories last season during his MVP season.

Over the final seven games of 2021, Rodgers completed 72.0 percent of his passes, threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception and produced a passer rating of 124.4. His seven-game streak with two or more touchdown passes and zero interceptions is the second-longest in NFL history. He also set a new NFL record (breaking his own from last season) with 13 games of multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in 2021.

Also Read: Super Bowl Half-Time Show 2022 : Who is performing at Super Bowl 56?