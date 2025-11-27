mobile app bar

“Just By Him Doing That, The Chiefs Will Lose”: Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Thanksgiving Ad Irks Fans

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google news
Patrick Mahomes

Time crunch?
Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Every person has their idiosyncrasies. It’s what makes us human. For Kansas City Chiefs star QB, Patrick Mahomes, it’s his love for ketchup. He used to put the red sauce on just about everything growing up, and still does from time to time. But when he put it on a Thanksgiving turkey in a recent commercial, it got the fans up in arms. 

Mahomes admittedly loves ketchup. He once opened up about this in an interview from this past offseason. He talked about how he had a ketchup obsession as a kid, putting it on everything from basic sandwiches to mac and cheese. The Chiefs even had to work it out of his diet once he joined the team because he ate it so much.

In Mahomes’ most recent Adidas ad, he took his ketchup craze to the next level. As he talked about what Thanksgiving means to him, he ended the video by spraying ketchup all over his turkey drumstick. He then acted as though he was about to dig into the meal. 

Ketchup is not a typical condiment for turkey, and it seemingly upset everyone in the comments, who wished him to lose today for the diabolical act. 

“Just by him doing that, the Chiefs will lose,” one wrote.

“Yea the thanksgiving gods going to make sure Dallas wins now lol,” another joked.

“This commercial just pissed me off let’s go Cowboys!!!!” someone else piled on.

Although there was one Chiefs fan who came to the defense of Mahomes. 

“Are mfs really pissed off by this he grew up liking ketchup when he was a kid,” they commented.

Regardless of how the last fan felt, most in the comment section wished for Mahomes to lose. But the more interesting part of the story is why he did that part of the ad at all. After all, when he sprayed the ketchup, the music changed, and the video’s tone became more eerie. It seems this is a new part of his latest Adidas deal, yet the explanation behind the campaign is unknown for now. 

At the end of the day, fans are always going to find a way to hate on Mahomes. Just like Tom Brady and all the other great QBs, he’s a polarizing figure. You either love him because you’re a Chiefs fan and he wins all the time, or you hate him because you’re not a Chiefs fan and he wins all the time. 

But everyone can agree that putting ketchup on turkey is a gross sight. It may taste just fine; however, the sight of the red sauce on a cooked turkey is too much to bear. It’s simply not the right food combination, and Mahomes had to know he would inevitably ruffle some feathers among the masses with this campaign. 

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these