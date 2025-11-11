“Zero Percent Chance He Knows”: Swifties Are Going Crazy as Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason Interviews Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

Jason Kelce recently made an appearance on Good Morning America, where the Jonas Brothers were also guests. The setup, however, couldn’t have been more ironic, considering Joe Jonas once dated Jason’s brother Travis’ fiancée, Taylor Swift. Naturally, fans online had a field day pointing out the unexpected family connection.

Regardless, the amusing backdrop, there was no awkwardness between Jason and Joe. In fact, Joe was full of praise, congratulating Jason on his remarkable NFL career.

The two even shared a lighthearted moment as fellow girl dads, bonding over fatherhood before Jason asked a question that’s been on his mind… one that tied right back to working with a sibling, just like he and Travis do now.

“You guys have been working together for decades, man. Traveling together. What’s that been like?” the elder Kelce asked.

Since forming as a group in 2005, the Jonas Brothers have been performing together for 20 years. They did take a hiatus starting in 2013 to focus on their solo careers. But in 2019, they decided to get the band back together and have had great success ever since.

That said, in response to the question, Joe drew a funny but relatable comparison between the Jonas and Kelce brother dynamics. “It’s been fantastic,” he said. “You know, for us, and I think it’s similar knowing you guys, it’s a healthy amount of bullying, but not enough to create chaos in the family group text.”

The response got a good laugh out of Jason. He also looked at the camera and nodded as if he knew exactly what Joe was talking about. It makes sense given that the Kelce brothers have real jock energy and tease each other quite a bit.

But Joe didn’t stop there, giving a more realistic response.

“The fact that we get to do this this many years together, we’re thrilled. And I think it’s so fun to kind of wear many hats of yourself or find yourself in new situations; it’s so exciting,” he said.

The amount of lore behind this video is, well, a lot. Like does Jason Kelce know he’s talking to ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ Joe Jonas? Is he aware of the Taylor relations? Also, I love this, as a fan of all of these men.

Overall, it was a solid answer to a solid question from Kelce. But in reaction to the interview, all fans could focus on was how Joe used to date Swift. It was a coincidence that nobody on the show brought up.

That’s why fans online questioned if Jason knew who he was talking to.

“Does Jason Kelce know he’s talking to ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ Joe Jonas? Is he aware of the Taylor relations? Also, I love this, as a fan of all of these men,” one posted.

“Zero percent chance he knows,” someone responded.

However, other fans noted that Swift and Joe’s relationship was a long time ago and that the Kelces probably wouldn’t have cared either way.

“Travis probably doesn’t know she dated him or even who he is. I know Jason doesn’t have a clue,” they commented.

“That time was 17 years ago ..lol,” another piled on.

All in all, it was just a lighthearted and funny interview between two guys who can relate to having brothers and being girl dads. Some fans tried to turn it into something more, but to no avail.

It seems the Kelces and the Jonas Brothers are on good terms, and a wedding invitation could even be theoretically extended to Swift’s ex. After all, Joe is now happily married and a father of two daughters, so there’s likely no ill will over the past.