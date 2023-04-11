Jackson Mahomes, Who Is Under Investigation for Alleged S*xual Assault, Once Turned Heads With His Exceptional Basketball Skills

Mar 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes I! (right) watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets with his brother Jackson Mahomes (left) at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Mahomes is a name that is synonymous with “trouble” or “controversies” for many in the football community. Gone were the days when the most headache he created for people was through his TikTok videos. His recent, unchecked antics have now led him to be the subject of a criminal investigation after he forcibly kissed a woman. However, there was a time when he turned heads for a good reason.

Jackson Mahomes’ rise to fame started with his TikTok videos. Apparently, he was tired of being referred to as “Patrick Mahomes’ brother”, and feels that his TikTok content gave him self-confidence, as he was no longer stuck in his brother’s shadow. “Jackson from TikTok” was how his followers started recognizing him until he drifted to more notorious means (accidentally, perhaps) to become famous.

Jackson Mahomes used to be good at basketball, before giving it up for TikTok

It seems Jackson Mahomes was once good at something other than making TikTok, or getting into trouble. Apparently, he was really good at basketball. Which is a surprise, given his TikTok videos rarely show him having any sporting abilities. However, a rather old video shows him sinking shot after shot from outside the 3-point line. He even dunks a few times, which is really interesting to watch.

Jackson Mahomes is better than 99% of NBA Twitter pic.twitter.com/2S0h1G0jmF — DotsNCuts (@DotsNCuts) November 11, 2020

Jackson is only 5 feet 8 inches tall, which is not much when you compare it to professional basketball players. However, short people have had immense success in the NBA and are never really the breaking point for any athlete. Even though Jackson could’ve potentially improved his game in college, he chose to skip it altogether.

The Mahomes family is potentially cracking down on Jackson’s antics

Ever since the video of him forcibly kissing a woman surfaced, Jackson has been surprisingly quiet on social media. It is widely seen as a censure by his family on him, in an attempt to avoid further damage to his brother’s image. Indeed, with Patrick Mahomes slowly becoming the face of the NFL, everything his brother does will come back to hurt him.

Patrick Mahomes has been defending his brother every time Jackson got into trouble. However, the latest criminal investigation might just become a thorn in their rather smooth relationship. Whether or not Jackson will be handed more restrictions, is to be seen. Will we ever see Jackson return to the form that everyone in the community hates? Or is this a change for the better?