“I’m More Than a One”: CeeDee Lamb Names Himself the Best Receiver in the NFL After Shutting Off the Giants

In their Week 9 matchup against the Giants, the Cowboys excelled, clinching a victory with a whopping 32-point lead. By the end of the first half, America’s team had already added four touchdowns to their tally. They added three more in the second half, with standout plays from star WR CeeDee Lamb.

The two-time Pro Bowler had left a significant dent on the scoreboard, even setting a record in league history. CeeDee Lamb was asked how he’s performing this season in the post-game interview, and his response has already sent a shockwave through the NFL world. He not only branded himself as the top receiver in the league but also challenged anyone to prove him wrong.

Staff writer for the Cowboys, Jon Machota, took to X (formerly Twitter) to describe how Lamb feels about his dominant run this season. When asked if the star WR was ‘in the zone’, he replied, “Absolutely. And it’s not stopping.” He further emphasized his stance, stating,

“I’m more than a one. I’m the top receiver in this game and there is no question about it. If there is, I’ll see you all again next week.“

The two-time Pro Bowler’s statement immediately sparked mixed reactions on the internet. While some fans concurred, others added how the Cowboys often struggle when playing teams with .500 or better records.

CeeDee Lamb Etches His Name in Wide Receiver History

While fans reacted differently to the Cowboys WR’s statement, it’s worth noting how he has made remarkable strides this season. On his path to the third consecutive Pro Bowl season, CeeDee Lambs recently made history with three consecutive games of 10+ receptions and 150 yards. In the bout against the Giants, he added 11 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Notably, there have been only eight other players in the league who managed to post a two-game streak with the same record. Despite a touch of attitude, the star WR remains grounded and recently applauded his QB teammate, Dak Prescott, for consistently finding him.

America’s team will face the Panthers on their home turf next week in a favorable environment. The opponent has managed to clinch only one victory this entire season, so it’s safe to say Lamb will have the perfect opportunity to continue the streak.