“I’m Not Biased, It’s the F*cking Truth”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Raves About Her Husband’s Leadership Qualities

The LA Rams began this season on the worst possible note, with just one win after five games. At that point, few would have given the Rams any chance of making the playoffs. But Stafford flipped the script, leading them to clinch the NFC West. Defying the odds has been the theme of the Rams’ season, and in Kelly Stafford’s eyes, the credit, where it’s due, belongs to her husband.

In the latest episode of The Morning After, Kelly couldn’t stop raving about Matthew’s aura and leadership abilities in the Rams locker room. She believes that due to her QB husband’s veteran status and numerous achievements, teammates can easily trust him. Whenever Matthew has the ball, Kelly argues, his teammates know they are in good hands and have a strong chance of winning the game.

Add to this Stafford’s natural ability to lead a team, and Kelly stands firm in her belief that Matthew has played a massive role in LA’s remarkable run this season.

“I’m so proud of Matthew. He’s a natural leader. I think it’s easy for those guys to just believe in him as anytime he’s got the ball in his hands, they know that they’ve got the best shot out of any team out there. So, I know I said I was biased but I’m not biased anymore, it’s just the fu*king truth.”

For Kelly, it was infuriating that she had to praise her husband the way she did. In her eyes, Matthew, being a top leader, should naturally receive the respect he deserves from fans.

Fortunately for the podcast host, her anger subsided when she reminisced about how Eagles fans were on the edge of their seats every time Matthew had the ball in his hands during the Divisional Round showdown. Particularly in the final 90 seconds of the Eagles matchup, where Matthew first threw a 37-yard reception, before getting sacked and throwing the ball out of bounds.

For Kelly, the silence from Eagles Nation during this chain of events was stunning, as she had never seen a home crowd so uncertain in a game like this.

“But l will say this. Do you know who else knew [about Matthew’s capabilities]? It was all those Eagles fans because, in that last Drive, I had never (witnessed) an away game with the crowd (being) silent. I mean, they got real, just tight. You know what I mean? They were like ‘Oh My God’.”

Bias or no bias, there is definitely merit in Kelly’s words. After the remarkable regular season comeback, Matthew & Co. defied the odds by defeating the higher-seeded Vikings in their backyard during Wildcard Weekend. Like Minnesota, the NFL world was surprised by the intensity and vigor shown by the Rams as they out-pressed their counterparts for most of the game.

Even against the Eagles, the Rams lost by a slender margin. There were multiple moments in the game where the game could’ve gone anywhere. It simply wasn’t the Rams’ day, however.

On another note, the fact that Matthew Stafford was able to get this intensity out of his players while their families had to be evacuated due to the LA Fires is truly remarkable. Actions and results like this are true testaments of a leader.