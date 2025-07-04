“He Could Be Watching 1-AA Teams, Division 2 Teams”: Alex Smith Notes The Similarities Between Andy Reid and Mark Zuckerberg’s Method Of Success

Andy Reid has had a long run of success in the NFL. He reached his first Super Bowl in 2004 and his most recent in 2024, with four more appearances in between, including three wins. His 273 career wins are the most among active coaches and fourth all-time, 55 behind leader Don Shula. His 27 playoff wins are also second all-time, just four behind Bill Belichick’s record of 31.

But what’s most impressive about the Walrus’ illustrious time in the NFL is the fact that he’s basically had two separate Hall of Fame careers with two teams: the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012 and the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013 to present. He is the only head coach to win 100+ games and reach four consecutive conference finals with two different franchises. So, how has Andy managed so much success for such a sustained amount of time?

On the Glue Guys podcast, Mark Zuckerberg’s unprecedented idea of “learning faster” than everyone else to stay ahead of the game (the guy truly is a trailblazer) was brought up. Host Ravi Gupta asked his athlete co-hosts if “learning faster” could help in sports as well. QB Alex Smith, who had his best NFL years playing for Reid from 2013 to 2017 with the Chiefs, confirmed that it did.

“Yes, and I think that’s the only way you have sustained success. You’re looking at a perfect example of this. I literally had the best year of my career, and got sent packing. You don’t wait for the downfall,” he stated.

“It’s happening on a personnel side, I think, but then even from a philosophical standpoint—like Andy Reid, when he evaluates players in the spring, when he’s evaluating the next crop of rookies … while he does that, one entire wall is just white boards (laughs),” he added.

First, let’s reflect briefly on how hilarious it is that the concept of “learning faster to reach success” is being put forth here as some novel, ingenious idea just because some billionaire said it. Learn faster than your competition and you will do well… surely no one has ever thought of that before! It’s like telling an NFL player to work harder than his peers and acting like you just said something revolutionary. It’s pretty self-evident, but thanks for sharing, Mark.

However, it is true that learning faster often brings about success, so while it’s not a new idea or notion by any stretch, it is definitely correct. And Andy Reid has certainly subscribed to that notion. However, we’re not sure where one would draw the line between learning faster and working harder/longer.

“So one whole wall is just white board, and all he does, it’s crazy, when he’s evaluating QBs or running backs, when he sees a cool concept, he puts it on the board. Just an offensive philosophy. He could be watching I-AA teams, Division II teams. … And a lot of them obscure college. … I literally remember this like, we took plays from North Dakota State,” Smith explained.

So there you have it; two of the most successful people in their respective fields—Mark Zuckerberg and Andy Reid—have attained success by learning fast and working hard! It’s that simple. Now go on out there and be somebody!