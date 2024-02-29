“That’s Love”: Maxx Crosby Responds to Next Gen Defensive Stars Who Can’t Stop Raving About the DE’s Clutch Play Style

Ever since Maxx Crosby joined the NFL in 2019, the defensive end has improved leaps and bounds every season. Picked in the fourth round as an unheralded fourth pick by the Raiders, Crosby has arguably been their best piece of investment in years. To put this into context, in the last 5 years, Crosby has been a Pro Bowler three times and has made 321 tackles in 83 games. What’s most impressive about Crosby is his commitment and enthusiasm.

He is a true leader, striving for greatness, and always gives his 110% on the field. This reflects clearly on the field which is why he has become an idol for many upcoming DEs. This was proved in a recent roundtable hosted by NFL Analyst Chris Simms where he invited three of the hottest college DE prospects Darius Robinson (Missouri), Jared Verse (Florida), and Laiatu Latu (UCLA). The trio was asked to reveal an NFL defensive lineman they looked up to and they immediately named Maxx Crosby.

Robinson explained his pick by pointing out how he, Crosby, and Chris Jones (another idol of his) for starters have long arms. He is very impressed by Crosby in the way he uses his shoulders to turn and how he has an unreal energy on the field. He opined that both Chris and Crosby are two of the best in the league.

“Chris Jones, Maxx Crosby, has really long arms like me. He’s always turning his shoulders, plays with a relentless motor, and really sets a standard for D-Line play. That’s two of the best players in the league.”

Florida lad Jared Verse meanwhile had a straightforward reason for idolising Crosby – he is just relentless. One of the most eye-catching traits of Crosby on the field is his insatiable hunger to excel. Jared revealed that he is in awe of the way Crosby never gives up while defending.

“You look at his play style, it’s relentless. There’s no play you can look at and he’s just like – they’re running down the sideline, he’s just kind of walking with them. That guy is just relentless no matter what.”

Latu lastly opined that Crosby’s key skill that impresses him the most is his adaptability. The UCLA player noted that the Raiders player is super creative on the field and spontaneously thinks of moves even in failure. Latu opined that Crosby is equally adept in the running aspect of the game as well.

“Like his relentless tenacity is just, you know, speaks volumes. And every play is like his last and really his moves. He’s always working one after another. If one doesn’t work, he’s working another one, and he’s just super crisp. And even in the run game as well.”

Most players dream of having a legacy worth inspiring the next generation. Crosby with these comments seems to have already achieved this dream. Hence he was a happy man which was reflected by his comment on the video. “That’s Love,” said Crosby expressing gratitude.

The Raiders DE is beloved by all for all the above-mentioned reasons. However, he has put in an immense amount of mental and physical effort to reach this level.

Maxx Crosby is Obsessed With Greatness

Maxx Crosby back in his college days was given the nickname “Mad Maxx” due to his insatiable tenacity on the field. However the prefix of “mad” hasn’t come easily to him. Being mad on the field requires Crosby to have a warrior mentality off the field as well and sustaining this mentality over the years has come with a fair share of struggles. Early in his NFL career, in 2020, Maxx checked into rehab to fight his alcohol addiction.

The 2020 season was also tough for him as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Raiders. Despite the odds and personal turmoil, the DE was able to not let his performances be hindered. He ended the season with 7 sacks, 38 total tackles, and one pass defended with the same tenacity as he did in college. His 2020 season in hindsight is a true reflection of what he stands for – singular focus and temperament on the game no matter what.