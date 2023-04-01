Ill-Famed QB Deshaun Watson Works Out and Shows His Ability after Disastrous 2022 Season

Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, became a figure of contention for the entire NFL league a while ago. The 27-year-old got into major trouble when several women came out and lodged s*xual assault cases against him. As a result, the NFLPA suspended Watson for 11 games and fined him $5 million last season. Now, as the 2023 season approaches, the Clemson product is focusing on being his most powerful self.

When the quarterback was asked what he learned about himself during his treatment (suspension), he chose not to answer the question. However, when he was asked if he was remorseful, with reluctance, Watson said that the suspension had been “hard” on him and that it showed on the field.

Deshaun was rusty when he made his debut for the Browns during 2022 season after 700 days of not playing. However, he now seems to be getting back on track. Recently, Watson showcased on Instagram that he is putting in the work and effort that he will need in order to win games and championships.

Deshaun Watson tried to gain his fan’s faith

Watson recently shared a motivational reel on his official Instagram account. The montage showcased the QB working hard and practicing ahead of the season. In the video, he was seen lifting weights and throwing pigskin to his teammates.

The workout drilled looked strenuous, and as is the common belief, with practice comes perfection. Perfection is what the QB must strive to achieve after an embarrassing season.

Browns want their QB1 to take more control of the team’s offense

Cleveland offered Watson the biggest contract in the league and, in turn, lost its reputation because of him. However, there is no point looking backwards as they are now stuck with him for four more years. Therefore, the smart decision would be to work together.

Dan Orlovsky on NFL Live: "If Deshaun Watson looks anything like the 2020 Deshaun Watson…. there's a sleeping giant in many ways, in Cleveland, that is going to be very much so in the AFC playoff picture." pic.twitter.com/zulUkJ007v — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) March 23, 2023

When Watson returned to the field last season after his suspension, he did not look like a QB who had signed a blockbuster deal. However, the Browns are sure that Watson will return to his Pro Bowl status. “But I’ve seen it from Deshaun in games. I’ve seen it from practice. I’ve seen it in his career, so that’s why I’m confident,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski had said about the controversial QB.

The Browns have added weapons for the QB, including receivers Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin, and TE Jordan Akins. Additionally, the team will aim to give more autonomy to Watson at the line of scrimmage as the team thinks the QB has gotten comfortable with the system.