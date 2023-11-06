Peyton Manning Invited Arnold Schwarzenegger to Appear on ManningCast “Naked” in a Bizarre Request: “Toss Eli Completely Across His Basement”

Peyton Manning never fails to entertain his fans with the likes of his bizarre videos produced by Omaha Productions. In his latest video, the ex-Broncos quarterback had quite an interesting chat with former pro bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger. Manning made a bizarre request, which even included Arnold snapping his brother Eli’s arm.

Co-hosted by Peyton and Eli, ESPN’s ‘ManningCast’ had guest appearances with the likes of Barack Obama, LeBron James, Dwayne ‘the Rocky’ Johnson, and many more. However, Arnold’s appearance for the upcoming episode came with a special request inspired by the actor’s movie ‘Terminator’.

The video starts with Peyton calling the ‘Terminator’ actor by phone, and expressing how he envisioned for Arnold to appear on the show. Like the movie, the former NFL star wants Arnold to appear in Eli Manning’s basement out of thin air, surrounded by an electrical storm, also “crouched and naked.”

While mimicking the Terminator’s voice, Manning then adds how Arnold must order Eli, who apparently is sitting in the basement, to give away his “Quarter-zip, boots, and microphone”. Consequently, Eli will laugh at Armold, and the ‘Terminator’ will go on to break the former NFL star’s hand.

The sheriff further said, “Then you’ll break his hand, and then you’ll break his arm, Then you toss Eli completely across his basement.”

Although this request seems excessive, if followed through, it could be several fan’s dreams come true. They were even quick to share their thoughts after the video surfaced online.

Fans Are in Awe With Peyton Manning’s Request to Arnold Schwarzenegger

Although the Sherrif seemed very passionate about Arnold’s certain way of appearing on the show, the ‘Terminator’ and ‘Fubar’ actor hesitatingly turned it down, even making fun of Peyon’s mimicry voice. However, he stated that he would definitely come on his show during the upcoming Chargers vs Jets matchup.

In the video, Peyton also tries to mimic Arnold’s signature catchphrase ‘I’ll be back’ and the actor was certainly not impressed. Out of frustration, Arnold even imitated to sound like the former NFL star, and said, “My name is Peyton Manning and I’m the worst Impressionist.” He then immediately hung up the call.

Fans were left in a frenzy with this collaboration, as one of the friends wrote in the comments, “Absolutely Hilarious 😂😃”

Another fan wrote, “Anything Peyton and Eli do is absolute Gold.”

A happy fan wrote, “I wouldn’t mind watching commercials if they were all like that.”

Arnold will be a guest during the Chargers vs Jets matchup on Monday. Led by Zach Wilson, the Green Gang, currently 4-3, will face the Bolts, currently 3-4. This showdown will surely be legendary, and so will the ManningCast episode.