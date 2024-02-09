Deion Sanders’ Daughter Deiondra Seemingly Breaks Up With Boyfriend Jacquees After a Nasty Exchange With Dreezy

Deiondra Sanders has been caught up in a limelight that doesn’t make her shine as brightly as she usually does. Her love life has become a part of discussion for her fans after her boyfriend Jacquees allegedly confessed his love to his ex-girlfriend Dreezy.

Advertisement

Now that the spat between Deiondra Sanders and Dreezy has captured the interest of many fans online, Deion Sanders’ daughter took to X with a rather verbal rant, apparently hinting that she is done with her relationship with Jacquees.

A day after Dreezy exposed her private chats with her ex-boyfriend Jacquees, Deiondra Sanders tweeted, “I’m just so heartbroken. I don’t think I ever felt like this before. But it is what it is. I prayed for God to show me. I know we should never question God but Sometimes I question why even allow me to love this hard if you knew. I just feel so stupid & so dumb.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeiondraSanders/status/1755694625061306693?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deiondra , who went public with her relationship with Jacquees just two months ago, sorrowfully expressed her heartbroken situation which came a day after the exposed chats claimed her to be pregnant with Jacquees’ baby.

Deiondra Sanders Seemingly Breaks Up With Boyfriend Jacquees

In a series of tweets made by Deiondra, she made it clear that she has taken a bold step in her relationship with Jacquees. She didn’t pull back punches when finally addressing how Jacquees was lucky that she even looked his way.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeiondraSanders/status/1755706064354299995?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Her tweet read: “Coming at me like I can’t go get a real man, a 100 millions dollar n***a tomorrow. B**ch the best u can get is Jacquees lol. That n***a lucky I even looked his way. U lucky I even gave u some shine. Y’all Stay in your lane. U got him. And u can have him. Enough is enough.”

With so much unfurling in her new relationship with Jacquees, Deiondra certainly felt heartbroken, but she did remind herself that she is a Sanders at the end of the day. And at the end of her rant, she ensured that she would get back up.

Advertisement

However, despite all the drama, Deiondra Sanders still hasn’t deleted her pictures with Jacquees from her Instagram profile and fans were quick to point it out in the comments.