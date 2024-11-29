Is Brian Daboll Next to Be Fired After Dennis Allen? Giants’ 7th Straight Loss Raises Red Flags After Thanksgiving Game

East Rutherford, NJ — November 24, 2024 — Giants head coach Brian Daboll late in the first half as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a one-possession loss to a disappointing division rival in Week 9, the New Orleans Saints dismissed head coach Dennis Allen. That defeat to the Carolina Panthers – the seventh straight suffered by New Orleans – was the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of Allen retaining his job. If that marker is the same determinant for Brian Daboll, he may need to start packing his bags.

Thursday afternoon’s 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (5-7) was the New York Giants’ seventh consecutive loss. At 2-10, New York now has a worse record than the Saints (2-7) when they relieved Allen of his duties. The Giants also have incredibly good odds at securing the first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, which could play a role in Daboll staying or going.

Either way, it doesn’t appear New York’s owner, John Mara, will decide Daboll’s fate in-season. According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Daboll will have the remainder of the Giants’ schedule to show he’s worthy of another year leading Big Blue. Schultz’s report came before Week 12, meaning Daboll has already gone 0-2 since his apparent situation was made public.

Sources: While ownership has suggested he’ll return, there is a growing sense that #Giants HC Brian Daboll is coaching for his job over the final seven games. That’s part of why he chose Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock as the starting QB. More info: The relationship between Daniel… pic.twitter.com/PDhcuAJOS8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 18, 2024

Daboll gained notoriety in NFL coaching circles for the work he did helping develop Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen into one of the league’s biggest starts. The Giants believed he would help mold former first-round selection Daniel Jones into a signal-caller of similar stature. Instead, Jones never latched on and was released last week.

Who could replace Brian Daboll in New York?

For what it’s worth, the Giants’ fan base did not want to see Daboll fired following the 2023 season. According to The Athletic, 96.6% of responders were “in favor” of Daboll returning for this campaign. How they feel about him being their coach in 2025, however, is another question.

After New York lost to Carolina in the final game of the NFL’s 2024 International Series, bookies.com gave Daboll the sixth-best odds at being the team’s head coach in 2025. His line (+850) represents a 10.5% implied probability. That probability, presumably, has only gotten lower with two additional losses.

Back then, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken (+500) was the favorite to coach the Giants next season. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (+550) slotted second in the race. Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik (+650) rounded out the top three.

It makes sense that New York would pursue an offensive mind since they’re likely going to select a quarterback in the first round again this year.

Monken, Johnson, and Slowik have done tremendous things with Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, and C.J. Stroud over the past two seasons. The hiring of any of those coordinators could give Giants fans confidence they won’t repeat the Daniel Jones experiment.