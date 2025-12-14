Is Heisman Finalist Diego Pavia Really 6-Foot Tall?

According to Vanderbilt Commodores’ official website, their QB, Diego Pavia, is exactly six feet tall. However, during the Heisman ceremony, in which Pavia finished second in voting, he didn’t exactly look that tall.

While standing next to fellow finalist, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who is also listed at six feet on official rosters, Pavia appeared shorter. At least by a couple of inches.

And when he stood next to winner Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza (6’5″) and Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin (6’1″), Pavia again looked shorter. So, is he really six feet tall?

For now, no one can say for certain that Pavia isn’t six feet, until at least Combine measurements come out in February. But no viewer of the Heisman ceremony could deny that Pavia seemed shorter than his listed height, and that sentiment is being echoed on social media as well.

While Pavia stood next to the other three finalists, everyone seemed to tower over him. Though at the same time, Mendoza, the tallest of them all, didn’t appear extremely towering, maybe closer to 6’2″ or 6’3″. Sayin looked around six feet, which would place Pavia closer to 5’9″.

Of course, we’re speculating hard here. Posture, camera angles, and footwear could all play a part in the perceived differences. But at the same time, it’s long been known that colleges sometimes inflate player measurements to improve scouting prospects, so we’re as unsure as anyone. Except, perhaps, about Pavia.

Listed height— Jeremiyah Love: 6’0”

Fernando Mendoza: 6’5”

Diego Pavia: 6’0”

Juilan Sayin: 6’1” Someone is lying about their height.

Or 3 people are lying about their height. pic.twitter.com/zTFCtHRGV7 — 5 Foot Nothin, 100 & Nothin (@5FootNothinPod) December 14, 2025

The Vanderbilt product is arguably smaller than listed, and that could ultimately affect his draft stock. NFL teams have grown hesitant with shorter QBs in recent years, with examples like Dillon Gabriel struggling for the Browns last year and QBs like Bryce Young and Kyler Murray facing consistency issues.

Still, Vanderbilt’s QB has plenty to show. Despite his stature, he led the school to a historic 10-win season in 2025, and proved himself a true dual-threat: 242-of-340 passing for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns, plus 826 rushing yards and nine scores, totaling 4,018 yards. Maybe, in the end, scouts will prioritize production over height.