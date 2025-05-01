Retired Patrick Peterson Explains Why He Wouldn’t Offer Underpaid Brock Purdy a $50M Deal

Despite having managed both a Super Bowl appearance and a 23-13 record as a starter throughout his time with the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy is routinely considered to be an afterthought when discussing the most promising young quarterbacks in the league today.

For all that he’s managed to accomplish with the 49ers, the Iowa product has yet to see an increase in salary. However, the franchise did just reach a historic agreement with their star tight end, George Kittle, a potential indicator that Purdy could be next in line for an extension.

In light of this, NFL legend and former Arizona Cardinal, Patrick Peterson, who has been known to be complimentary of Purdy’s skill set, is now suggesting that he may not be worth the $50-million asking price. During a recent appearance on the Up and Adams Show, the former DB claimed that any potential pay increase would be more of a byproduct of the inflated nature of the QB market rather than a direct indication of Purdy’s talents.

“What these quarterbacks are going for right now, [$50 million] is kind of like the going rate. That’s like, the minimum… You’ve got to put him above Trevor Lawrence, and honestly, if you’re looking at the numbers, he’s probably going to be above Josh Allen, too, because he’s been in the Super Bowl. So, he is getting at least $50 million.”

Peterson also highlighted the ironic nature of Purdy being the one to make it to a Super Bowl before the league’s 2024 AP MVP. Suffice it to say, Purdy appears to be one of the toughest quarterbacks to project at this point in time.

Peterson isn’t the only one torn over the idea of granting Purdy a $50-million salary. The host of TheSFNiners podcast, Brandon Graham, also found himself intrigued by the ongoing negotiations.

The SFNiners’ host reacts to Patrick Peterson’s comments about Brock Prudy

Having highlighted the fact that Purdy has enjoyed more playoff success than the majority of his contemporaries, Graham explained how Peterson’s comments reflected the duality of Purdy as a prospect who boasts a star-studded resume while lacking star power.

“Jordan Love is getting $55 million, there’s a couple guys that are, including Josh Allen. He’s taken them to a Super Bowl, he’s been an MVP finalist… [Peterson] said he wouldn’t do it if he was a general manager, while also recognizing where he should be slotted, which is at least in the mid-50s. It’s an interesting conversation.”

Seemingly, no one, including the 49ers, knows what a fair deal for Brock Purdy would look like. Unfortunately for the signal caller, the QB market has completely cooled off following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.

As things currently stand, San Francisco is the only team that is even interested in paying him. Given the lack of demand, perhaps it’s best that he come to a modest agreement with the franchise that provided him with teammates like Christian McCaffrey and the aforementioned Kittle.