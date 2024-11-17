mobile app bar

“Is That Mike McDaniel Cutting His Hair?”: Fans React as Tua Tagovailoa Gets His Original Hairstyle Back for Raiders Game

Sneha Singh
Published

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts as he enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts as he enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It seems that Tua Tagovailoa is going back to the basics! Ahead of their matchup against the Raiders, Miami’s QB1 has decided to get his old hairstyle after experimenting with different looks since the offseason.

The quarterback has returned to cornrows and the reveal was shared online by the Dolphins’ barber Steven Rivera. The hairstylist’s official account ‘CanesBarber’ posted an Instagram story that showed him perfecting Tagovailoa’s hair with the caption, “Week 11”. The QB sat wearing a black chair cloth and white Crocs while using his phone.

The signal-caller has been trying different styles this year which started with his surprising clean-shaven face and long curls in May. Then came the colored hair look before his Week 9 matchup against the Bills. It seems the flame-colored hair didn’t give him the pump he expected and the Dolphins suffered another defeat.

However, the cornrows served the quarterback better. Tagovailoa tried the braided style last season in Week 10 before clocking in three back-to-back wins and then had another two victories in the next six games. This mid-season return to his classic hairstyle might give the QB a fresh start for Miami’s remaining campaign. At least the fans hope so!

As expected, football fans were quick to react to Tagovailoa’s new look as they immediately recognized the QB’s cornrow hairstyle from last season.

One Miami fan even poked fun at the quarterback, jokingly speculating if it’s the Head Coach Mike McDaniel who’s giving him the haircut.

Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field in Week 8 after suffering a concussion in the Dolphins’ second game of the season. He’s now striving hard to take his crew to the playoffs by registering a few much-needed wins. The Dolphins will next face the Raiders on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

