“Is That Mike McDaniel Cutting His Hair?”: Fans React as Tua Tagovailoa Gets His Original Hairstyle Back for Raiders Game

Oct 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts as he enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It seems that Tua Tagovailoa is going back to the basics! Ahead of their matchup against the Raiders, Miami’s QB1 has decided to get his old hairstyle after experimenting with different looks since the offseason.

Advertisement

The quarterback has returned to cornrows and the reveal was shared online by the Dolphins’ barber Steven Rivera. The hairstylist’s official account ‘CanesBarber’ posted an Instagram story that showed him perfecting Tagovailoa’s hair with the caption, “Week 11”. The QB sat wearing a black chair cloth and white Crocs while using his phone.

Man…. @Marcel_LJ told me the cornrows had returned and I didn’t believe him. My bad. It’s cornrow season. pic.twitter.com/QK129ghbXq — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 17, 2024

The signal-caller has been trying different styles this year which started with his surprising clean-shaven face and long curls in May. Then came the colored hair look before his Week 9 matchup against the Bills. It seems the flame-colored hair didn’t give him the pump he expected and the Dolphins suffered another defeat.

However, the cornrows served the quarterback better. Tagovailoa tried the braided style last season in Week 10 before clocking in three back-to-back wins and then had another two victories in the next six games. This mid-season return to his classic hairstyle might give the QB a fresh start for Miami’s remaining campaign. At least the fans hope so!

As expected, football fans were quick to react to Tagovailoa’s new look as they immediately recognized the QB’s cornrow hairstyle from last season.

One win and we’re back to cornrows – better put up 50 today — Bobby Johnson (@OrangeManBad059) November 17, 2024

One Miami fan even poked fun at the quarterback, jokingly speculating if it’s the Head Coach Mike McDaniel who’s giving him the haircut.

Is that McDaniel cutting his hair!? pic.twitter.com/7GPMugOAH3 — AMP8787 (@amp8787) November 17, 2024

Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field in Week 8 after suffering a concussion in the Dolphins’ second game of the season. He’s now striving hard to take his crew to the playoffs by registering a few much-needed wins. The Dolphins will next face the Raiders on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium.