Is Maxx Crosby Married? Who is the Raiders’ DE’s Wife?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby who is playing the fifth season with the franchise tied the knot with his former girlfriend, Rachel Washburn earlier in March 2023. Crosby and Washburn initially crossed paths in 2016 at Eastern Michigan University, where Crosby played football, and Washburn shone as a soccer star.

Their relationship first started as good friends but things spiced up after they went together to a Mexican restaurant, Masa. Two months later the college sweethearts started dating and have since been inseparable. Crosby took his then-girlfriend on a trip to Utah where he planned to propose to Washburn on Feb. 2022.

He went down on his knee to present a custom ring made by And AL The Jeweler. Washburn described the proposal to be picture perfect as snowy mountains surrounded them and she couldn’t resist saying yes. A few months after their engagement, the couple welcomed their daughter Ella into their lives who is around a year old now. The family grew, and the two decided to make their relationship formal this year.

While Maxx Crosby is appearing as one of the league’s best players, he credits his success to his wife who stayed with him during the tough days and helped him overcome alcohol addiction. Washburn who was a four-year starter for the Eastern Michigan University’s soccer team majored in sports management and is currently helping his husband’s merchandise brand, “Mad Maxx Merch”.

Max CrosbyCredits Family for On-field Success

Last year, when Crosby announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy he revealed that the thought of becoming a father fills him with excitement and is further motivating him to achieve greater heights. He highlighted how his family’s support, especially his mother’s constant inquiries, fueled his passion. The 26-year-old said he’s lucky to have family close to him and couldn’t wait for his baby to arrive.

On further asking more about his future plans following Ella’s birth, Crosby mentioned it as wonderful news and a big relief for him and his family. He admitted feeling less pressured to do a good job, not just for the fans but also for the team. The defensive back stated he wanted to be the best player in the league so he could set a good example for others, especially his daughter.