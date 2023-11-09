Is Tom Brady Eligible to Play for Michigan? Can the 7x Super Bowl Champion Revive the Wolverines?

Tom Brady recently made his first Fox Sports appearance after the groundbreaking $375 million deal. On his debut, the former NFL star was seen passionately supporting his former team, the Michigan Wolverines, in a Big 10 opener against the East Carolina Pirates. The seven-time Super Bowl champ’s spirited message to rivals amped up college football excitement on Fox Big Noon Kickoff.

Advertisement

Amidst the Michigan Wolverines’ stellar 9-0 season, potential disciplinary action looms due to sign-stealing allegations per the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy. Jim Harbaugh’s future with Michigan football faces uncertainty as the Big Ten notifies of possible consequences on Monday.

Before the scandal’s eruption, speculations swirled around Jim Harbaugh’s potential NFL return after the 2023 season. Interestingly, Tom Brady emerged as a buzzed-about replacement for Harbaugh at Michigan, igniting intense fan excitement. Envisioning the legendary NFL star, either donning his old jersey or coaching, fans anticipate a thrilling era.

Advertisement

In a thought-provoking analysis by NFL fan Pickem Petey, the prospect of Tom Brady returning to Michigan as QB has gained widespread attention. Despite Brady’s NFL journey, he retains eligibility, and with recent setbacks, a Michigan comeback certainly becomes plausible.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cw-T-rTOO6S/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“Tom Brady had left behind one year of eligibility at Michigan as many NFL players do.” Petey said. “However, since Brady is now retired, he no longer retains that status of a professional athlete and legally he’s still eligible to play another season at Michigan.”

Petey noted Brady’s financial shift post-FTX scandal and divorce, suggesting a season with Michigan could outweigh possible NFL earnings. The allure lies in Michigan’s massive fan base and the unique spectacle of Brady as a college athlete. Brady’s response awaits, leaving the possibility of donning his old colors hanging in the balance.

Jim Harbaugh Once Had a Bold Vision to See Tom Brady as Michigan’s Potential Head Coach

At 39, Tom Brady boasted an impressive resume—four-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL MVP, and 12-time Pro Bowl appearances. In an interview, Jim Harbaugh emphatically asserted Brady’s status as the best quarterback and overall player in NFL history.

Advertisement

This declaration, made at Michigan’s Singing with the Stars event, celebrated Brady as an unmatched football phenomenon. Despite his sustained excellence, Harbaugh observed that Brady often didn’t receive the credit he deserved, being overshadowed by other players in discussions.

“For Tom Brady, I will give him a deep long bow, shake hands, and I’ll coach the quarterbacks for him.” Said Harbaugh.

In response to the prospect of Tom Brady becoming his quarterbacks coach, Jim Harbaugh expressed enthusiasm, envisioning an eventful head coaching role for the football icon at Michigan. Harbaugh’s lighthearted willingness to step aside for Brady underscores the admiration he has for the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

Despite legal avenues for Brady to return as a player or coach, his lucrative 10-year, $375 million FOX deal signals a likely analyst path. As of now, this immense broadcast contract positions Brady as the highest-paid color analyst in NFL history.