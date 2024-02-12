Is Travis Kelce Retiring After Winning Super Bowl 58?

As it turns out, Jason Kelce isn’t the sole subject of retirement speculation this year; so is his brother, Travis Kelce. While the older Kelce’s season concluded in the Wild Card Round, Killa Trav etched his name in the history books after clinching the Big One — the Super Bowl LVIII. He has been making numerous headlines this season, especially since getting linked up with Taylor Swift — and it’s safe to say that more than a few fans were hoping that the couple would sail off to the sunset with the conclusion of the 2023 season. So, do these claims hold any merit?

According to Kelce’s post-game speech, he and the Chiefs are nowhere near planning to stop and will go for the never-done-before three-peat. Aside from his thunderous ‘Viva Las Vegas’ cheers, one thing that Kelce said to Jim Nantz certainly stood out. Kelce said, “I’ll see y’all next year.”

Does that sound like something a retiring athlete would say? With three rings already under his belt, Killa Trav needs only one more to tie Rob Gronkowski. The Chiefs TE has excelled in the postseason in a few categories, like first in playoff receptions (156), second in receiving touchdowns (19), and second in playoff receiving yards (1,810).

The Sunday bout wasn’t any exception either after the nine-time Pro Bowler tallied 99 yards from 9 receptions. Surprisingly, he started the bout with only one reception for a sole yard, later surpassing everyone in the receiving yards.

Travis Kelce Plans to Play Until the Wheels Fall Off

Despite two more remaining seasons on his contract, ahead of the 2023 season, Kelce was asked about the same retirement dilemma. Without skipping a beat, Kelce said,

“Until the wheels fall off, baby,” followed by, “I love this game, man. I know I’m going to miss it when I’m done playing. I hear you on that, and that’s a business decision I’m sure I’ll have to make at some point in my life, but for right now, I’m in this building wanting to win football games, man.”

In another instance, a few weeks back, he had a similar answer to retirement rumors. He made sure to establish his undying love for the sport, which could even be greater than that of other players. He also voiced his desire to come to the facility, win games, and savor every moment while doing so; because he would surely miss it when it’s over.

Kelce hasn’t yet given a clear-cut timeline of when we would need to reach for the tissues. He is one of the greatest tight ends to grace foot onto the gridiron and he always finds joy in the process. So, if he gives the sport a few more years, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise.