“He Custom Did This”: Taylor Swift Gushes to Jimmy Fallon About Travis Kelce’s Engagement Ring

The 14-time Grammy winner celebrated the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, with a radiant appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Dressed in shimmering gold to match her new album’s glamorous aesthetic, Swift chatted with Fallon about the creative process behind the record, her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, and even touched on a bit of Kansas City Chiefs superstition.

During a particularly emotional moment, Fallon asked about the stunning engagement ring that has had fans swooning since her and Kelce’s announcement. Taylor beamed as she recounted the story behind it, revealing just how much thought and effort Travis put into its creation.

“He put a lot of work into that one,” Swift said proudly. “He had it for a really long time before he gave it to me, too. He custom did this and designed it with this amazing jeweler he made it with.”

The ring itself, an old mine–cut diamond bezel-set in a yellow gold band, was crafted in collaboration with Artifex Fine Jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck, a second-generation goldsmith and engraver from Florida. With an estimated 10-carat natural diamond and intricate vintage detailing, it perfectly mirrors Swift’s timeless and romantic aesthetic.

Experts estimate the sparkler’s value between $750,000 and $1 million, depending on the diamond’s quality and craftsmanship.

When Fallon complimented its beauty, Taylor laughed and admitted she still can’t stop looking at it:

“I look at it constantly. It doesn’t feel in any way normal for me. I’m just sort of like, ‘Oh, man!’ But it’s more than that, it represents that I get to hang out with him forever. He’s just my favorite person I’ve ever met.”

According to Travis’s father, Ed Kelce, the proposal took place two weeks before the public announcement, at Travis’s home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Ed told ABC that the moment was “intimate and heartfelt,” describing how Travis “knelt down and couldn’t stop smiling.”