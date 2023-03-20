Which Team Is Aaron Rodgers Going to Next? Five Landing Spots as the Packers Decide to Move On from Their Long-Time QB

Everyone knows that the back-to-back MVP-winning WB played his last game in green and gold. The Green Bay Packers have found the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love will take the iconic QB’s place. It will feel as if an era will end. This means that the future Hall of Famer will have offers from various teams. So, where will the 10-time Pro Bowler go?

A-Rod is heavily rumored to sign with the New York Jets. The team lured his favorite target, Allen Lazard, and also considered getting Super Bowl-winning WR Odell Beckham Jr. on their squad. Not only that, the QB himself told the world that he wants to play for the Jets. Then what is stopping him?

Where will Aaron Rodgers go? Will the Jets be successful in swaying the quarterback away?

On the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers clarified that his desire was to sign with the Jets. The confirmation came after months; particularly after his darkness retreat. One wonders why the deal is taking so long.

According to multiple reports, Green Bay and New York are struggling to find the perfect compensation price for the Super Bowl MVP.

Additionally, the team is looking for a trade similar to the Detroit Lions’ with Matthew Stafford. The Lions acquired two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and Jared Goff when they traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. However, the league consensus does not think the 39-year-old is worth that first-round pick. Hence, even though it looks like the deal is 90% done, one never knows how the other 10% will play out.

Here are five teams that may need a QB like Rodgers if the Jets deal tanks

As mentioned above, deals are unpredictable and can go either way. Therefore, we list out five potential landing spots for the long-time signal caller of the Packers.

1. Titans: Even though Ryan Tannehill gives his best to the team that never dies, he will be paid more than Rodgers in 2023. Additionally, an early playoff exit may establish his ceiling. Not only that, the team has yet to feature a star QB.

2. Patriots: If Bill Belichick wants to go big, he can certainly look into acquiring Aaron Rodgers. The team also has the cap space ($48.8 million) to pursue an upgrade on Mac Jones. Along with that, the veteran QB can also put his own spin on the offense/staff.

BREAKING: Per source, the New England #Patriots ownership, front office, and coaching staff is currently in Colorado Springs, CO, meeting with Aaron Rodgers in-person tonight at the Broadmoor Hotel. Patriots team plane arrived in COS early this afternoon. 📸: @bigjimmurray pic.twitter.com/bFnVMOwGOE — CJ Golson (@CJGolson) March 14, 2023

3. Commanders: The team always looks for veteran QB. They have the skill and talent to go to the playoffs. Because after all, Rodgers is obviously looking to go to a team that is Super Bowl-ready. But the problem is cap space, which can be resolved if Ron Rivera is still in charge.

4. Dolphins: Even though Tua Tagovailoa played like a champ in 2022 under Mike McDaniel, he succumbed to a lot of hits. After almost two concussions, one wonders if the team can rely on him under center, where he has struggled as a deep-ball thrower. Hence, Miami is a perfect spot for veteran QBs like Brady or Rodgers. They have strategies and skilled weapons.

Let’s be honest, Aaron Rodgers should go to the 49ers.. Jets should go after Lamar Jackson. Beat fits for both players — AstroAthleta (@AstroAthleta) March 13, 2023

5. 49ers: Does Rodgers still dream of playing for his childhood favorite team? Everybody knows he wanted them to draft him in 2005, but that did not happen. San Francisco will definitely not move away from Brock Purdy, who brought them fame and success last season, but Trey Lance’s position is still unknown. In 2021, head coach Shanahan called the Packers to ask about Rodgers’ availability. So, why can’t that happen now?