“It Was Always Drug Violence, Gun Violence”: Antonio Brown Opens Up About Growing Up in Miami

Jan 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown watches the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Antonio Brown had a humble childhood in Miami, Florida. Raised by his single mother Adrianne Moss until he was 16, he didn’t have the easiest of times as a child. However, his life took a positive spin at Miami Norland High School, where he started playing football and went on to reach new heights.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his life in Miami, AB admitted he longed for love, but in Miami, people “don’t show us the love that we desire.” In a major admission, Brown also remarked that the city was rife with violence during the Caresha Please podcast where he spoke about his bitter past.

“You know how it is being from Miami? People don’t really show us the love that we desire to get from Miami. Obviously, we grow up in the fast life, you know, the poverty areas…So it was always gun violence, drug violence. I mean, you familiar with that?”

Even though Miami was a challenging place to live, AB admitted the city shaped his character by giving him a worldview of the brutal reality around the world. As a result, he did not blame any officials or authorities for Miami’s violent aspects. Instead, he chose to live with the “traumas” and to fight for his life:

“Growing up in Miami, you probably seen shootouts were normal, right? Like what I’m saying, that we think is normal probably wasn’t normal, but I feel like those traumas that we go through, like, they kind of shape our perspective in the world and the stuff we deal with.”

Meanwhile, AB also broadened the definition of CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), a progressive brain disease for people who suffer repeated concussions or head injuries. According to him, past traumas in life could also be linked to CTE because they carry mental wounds that are hurtful.

“So, I feel like CTE is not just a football thing from being hit. I just think it’s from experienced trauma, like could be media people, your mom, being raised with one parent. All kinds of trauma from different phases of the world where you are from.”

It is true that AB suffered a challenging past. However, his rise from adversity inspired several young footballers from Miami to follow in his footsteps and chase their dreams.