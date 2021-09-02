NFL

“It will be very competitive facing Mac Jones”: Tua Tagovailoa wishes former Alabama teammate luck ahead of Week 1 matchup

"It will be very competitive facing Mac Jones": Tua Tagovailoa wishes former Alabama teammate luck ahead of Week 1 matchup
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
BAN vs NZ Fantasy Prediction : Bangladesh vs New Zealand Best Fantasy Team for 2nd T20I Game
Next Article
Virat Kohli runs in England series 2021: Virat Kohli fails to end century drought in Oval Test vs England
Latest NBA News
"Klay Thompson is the Fisherman, he's got that catch and release!": When Charles Barkley gave the Warriors' star a nickname after his Game 6 WCF performance against OKC in 2016
“Klay Thompson is the Fisherman, he’s got that catch and release!”: When Charles Barkley gave the Warriors’ star a nickname after his Game 6 WCF performance against OKC in 2016

NBA Analyst Charles Barkley nicknamed Klay Thompson ‘The Fisherman’ after his mind-blowing Game 6 performance…