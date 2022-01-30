“It’d be fun to troll some people who dislike you because you give me a platform”: Aaron Rodgers promises Pat McAfee that he will announce his decision about 2022 on his show

Aaron Rodgers on the Pat McAfee show has become must-see content. And now with his future in question, he said he will announce his decision on his show.

Aaron Rodgers future will be one of the biggest moments of the upcoming offseason. And he might very really have played his final game for the Packers.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of holes to address heading into 2022, and Aaron Rodgers is just one of them. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is set to hit free agency, the team is almost $40M over the salary cap and it would be surprising if Jordan Love did not start expecting more playing time. And all of this is ignoring everything that has gone through between Rodgers’ and the Packer front office.

Aaron Rodgers’ potential last time leaving Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/Lr2CwFfoDX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

The Broncos, the Saints, the Steelers, even back to the Packers, everything is on the table. And whatever the decision may be, Rodgers says he will announce his decision in person in Indianapolis.

Aaron Rodgers said he will announce his decision on the Pat McAfee Show to annoy some people

On his last regularly-scheduled appearance on the show, Rodgers told McAfee that when the time comes for him to announce his decision as to what he plans on doing next season, he will do it with Pat in person.

I think what we should do — it’d be fun to troll some people who dislike you because you give me a platform to spread all my misinformation. In the past, I’ve enjoyed leaking, like when I re-signed, I hit up [former Packers teammate] James Jones. … I know it pisses off the pros. The [Adam] Schefter’s, the [Ian] Rapoport’s — who are great at what they do. I know it probably doesn’t make them feel great. But when I come to a decision, I should probably come on your show first, right? I’ll come to Indy, and we can do it in person.

“When I come to a decision I will come to Indy & we’ll do it in person” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/JEpcN103yH — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2022

