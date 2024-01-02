“This All Part Of God’s Plan”: Emotional Trent Williams Recalls His Battle With Cancer After Clinching #1 NFC Seed With the 49ers

New Year’s Eve wasn’t just a regular night for the San Francisco 49ers, it marked a milestone as the Eagles’ loss to the Cardinals, and their win over the Commanders paved their way to the playoffs. Not only this, but it also confirmed their #1 seed in the NFC. For Trent Williams, this victory carried much significance, winning over struggles not just on the field.

Advertisement

Williams appeared in the postgame interview where he was asked about his maturation as a football player. This prompted him to reflect on his journey, especially his time battling cancer and the challenges that came with it. He emotionally shared after winning over the team that basically ran him off,

“When they dealt me away for nothing, I still had a lot left in the tank. I think maybe my layoff and battling cancer, I know a lot of people would think nobody could come back normal, especially at that age. I had to bet on myself, go to a new organization, but it’s all part of God’s plan.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCS49ers/status/1741600019655049609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

William’s tenure with Washington Commanders began after he was drafted as the No.4 overall pick in 2010. Fourteen seasons later, his revival with the 49ers since 2020, tells a story of determination and strength. The left tackle’s contributions have been evident for the team’s two NFC Championship. However, as we celebrate his success against time and all odds, his most crucial battle remained against his own body.

Trent Williams’s Battle with Cancer

The 8-time Pro Bowl OT disclosed his story, recalling the diagnosis of a Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberant (DFSP), discovered in 2013. However, Washington’s medical team downplayed its severity, leading to William’s eventual demand for release or trade from the team due to his health concerns.

The situation reached a crucial point in 2019 when Williams underwent a surgical procedure to remove the growth. Astonishingly, the invasive procedure took away 30% of his scalp and involved skin grafts from his thigh and numerous stitches. The difficult procedure took a toll on him, as it would on anyone, but Williams considers it the ‘god’s plan’. He reflected on the experience on the Third and Long Podcast, saying,

“Every time I go into a locker room, every time I put the helmet on. I flash back and think about the time where Doc said, ‘Get your affairs in order.’”

Advertisement

Despite the uncertainties and the shadowed days, he made a strong comeback and continues to strive on the football field after an eight-month-long fight. However, his strength is visible on the field more than anything being referred to as one of the toughest offensive tackles.