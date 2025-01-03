“It’s Hurtful”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Tears Up On Receiving Hate Online

Nov 17, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

As strange as it sounds, being famous can be quite challenging. Fame definitely comes with its perks that we all want, but the downside? Those are emotions that few people can truly cope with. Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly, in her latest podcast episode, delved into the dark side of fame—dealing with trolls—and how the negativity has affected her at times.

Advertisement

While the podcast host’s genuine and no-filter social media persona is generally admired by her followers, it has also resulted in her words being twisted.

For instance, Stafford recently expressed her dislike for the “green bean casserole,” which was somehow turned into a headline implying Kelly hates holidays. Multiple instances like this have happened against the podcast host, who opened up in a teary-eyed speech about how painful it is to be on the receiving end of online hatred.

“If you’re listening to this and you are one of those people that comments horrible things on anyone’s Instagram… just stop because it’s hurtful and you never know what something you could say could do to someone. So just stop.”

Stafford stated that the reason behind her tears was caused by the helplessness she felt from the trolls. Kelly revealed that she has never informed Matthew or those around her about the hate she receives.

“It’s not like I’m broadcasting the fact to my husband or someone, like ‘look what this so and so said…’ But it feels lonely and it feels like no one has my back. So it’s like you try to handle it yourself [but it doesn’t work that way…]”

In 2025, however, Kelly has decided to change this. “The Morning After” podcast host revealed that one of her New Year resolutions is to only pay heed to the opinions of the people who matter in her life.

“It is very very scary for me to raise four girls in a world where opinions of people you’ve never met matter. So to be honest, my resolution is to every day remind myself that the people who matter, those are the opinions that matter to me… I want to get off social media so bad. I don’t want to be on it anymore [because] it’s honestly giving me depressing thoughts.”

Kelly’s encounter with online trolls serves as a gentle reminder of the dark side of social media. If allowed to continue, negativity can often overshadow positive experiences. Kelly is eager to avoid this situation.