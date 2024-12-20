Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares Adorable Moments Of Her Twin Daughters Celebrating a Belated National Twin Day

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Every year, December 18th is observed as the National Twin Day in the USA. Matthew and Kelly Stafford, whose first two daughters are twins forgot celebrating the twin day on its designated date. But Kelly soon made up for it by posting adorable moments of her daughters via her Instagram stories.

First in the carousel of photos was an adorable photo of Sawyer and Chandler Page with their arms on each other’s shoulders. The duo wearing their dad’s jersey was the icing on the top. “Such a privilege to watch y’all grow into your own,” wrote Kelly.

The second photo in the carousel was a simple image capturing the twin girls in their natural element. The two oozed innocence as Kelly captioned the photo by expressing her love for her twins. “I love these two so much,” captioned Kelly.

The next photo looked like a professionally shot black-and-white studio portrait. Sawyer and Chandler looked adorable while hugging each other in the photo. Despite the twins hugging each other, mama Kelly promised through the caption that she would always celebrate their individuality. “Celebrating your differences now and always,” said Kelly.

“How lucky are yall to have a partner in crime for rest of your life.. you may not realize it now, but one day, you will… Love you my sweet girlies.”

The last and arguably the best part of the carousel post were two videos from their childhood. The first video sees a pregnant Kelly asking a young Sawyer and Chandler where the baby is.

Upon asking, the twins instantly point to Kelly’s baby bump, much to their mother’s delight. Stafford captioned this video by celebrating how the twins have been ideal elder sisters, even when their younger siblings were in the womb. “The best big sisters.. even when you yourselves were babies,” wrote Stafford.

The last video took the cake as it captured the twins dancing to their favorite song. Not only were they in sync but they also burst out the same moves as well, showing they are twins in every single sense.

Kelly rightly noted that having a twin is a blessing for her daughters because they have a partner in crime for a lifetime, as seen in the video. Stafford ended the carousel with words of immense love for her twins on her belated National Twin Day wish.

All said it’s heartening to see Kelly Stafford give yet another sneak peek into her personal life. Unlike most celebrities, Kelly’s stories are very giving, genuine, and full of love, which makes tuning into her life, an even more heartwarming experience.