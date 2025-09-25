“It’s Like a Psychopath”: Lions RB David Montgomery Has a Baffling Logic Behind His New ‘Crying’ Celebration

Sep 22, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The NFL has seen its fair share of weird celebrations over the years. There was the time Brandon Jacobs threw the ball as hard as he could at the Dallas Cowboys’ play clock. And who can forget when Randy Moss gave the Green Bay faithful a mooning? Well, now we have another one: David Montgomery and his crying celebration.

Montgomery’s latest cellly has left many NFL fans puzzled. After all, why act like you’re crying after scoring a touchdown? Wouldn’t it elicit the opposite reaction? Monty recently joined Amon-Ra St. Brown’s podcast to clear up the confusion.

Equanimeous St. Brown thought that the celebration was from the popular video game Fortnite. In the game, one can do these things called “emotes,” including a crying one called Waterworks. Montgomery’s crying celebration resembles the “waterworks” emote, to be fair.

However, the Detroit Lions running back said he came up with the celebration entirely on his own.

“No, I got that from me, bro. Just let me do what I do,” Montgomery said on the St. Brown Podcast.

Yet, the response only left the St. Brown brothers more confused. Equanimeous specifically wanted to know how he came up with the celebration, but Montgomery wouldn’t show his hand. He did, however, describe what was going through his head when he was originally drafting it.

“It’s like crying before I laugh. Just like you cry, and then you start laughing. Like a crazy psychopath. Like I’m psycho, I’m crazy,” Montgomery added.

That description made much more sense to the brothers. They immediately thought of the character Joker from the Batman comics. Monty even held up a tattoo on his hand resembling a Joker-like smile.

Regardless, Montgomery went on to predict that fans will be seeing his new celebration for a long time. “You’re going to see that for the rest of the year.”

No doubt, fans will get a big taste of the new celebration throughout the season. In his first two years with Detroit, Montgomery ran for 25 total touchdowns. This season, he has already racked up three in three games. So we will definitely continue to see him put his head in his hands as he reaches the end zone throughout the year.

In response to the clip from the podcast, fans hailed Montgomery as one of the most likable players in the NFL.

“Nobody more likable than Dmo. Dude rocks,” they wrote.

“Most lovable player in the NFL is on my team,” another commented.

Despite this, there were inevitably some fans who still didn’t understand the reference.

“And it STILL makes no sense,” a user felt.

“Ngl I figured he was crying for the defense lol,” someone else joked.

Whatever the case may be, Montgomery’s celebration caught the attention of many fans on Monday Night. So, it’s already working wonders for him. And he didn’t just get to bust it out once, but twice in their game against the Baltimore Ravens. Monty actually ran in the touchdown that sealed the game.

Nevertheless, fans want more context nowadays when it comes to touchdown celebrations. While some were satisfied with his answer and reasoning, many were not and expected more behind it.

At the end of the day, though, Montgomery seemingly just wants people to know that he has a screw loose somewhere and that defenders should be afraid to tackle him. It sounds like more of a fear tactic than anything. Or he could just be having fun in his own way.