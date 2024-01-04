Deion Sanders Shares ‘Never Seen Before’ Picture of Daughter Deiondra Sanders’ Original Hair; “I Needed This”

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, isn’t just a sports legend; he is a devoted father. With five children, he often opens up about the wonderful bond he shares with them. In a recent heartwarming moment, Coach Prime engaged in playful banter with his eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders shared an Instagram story on Wednesday, featuring a photo of his daughter, Deiondra, who was apparently preparing for a hair makeover at the salon. The ex-Cowboys CB was somewhat relieved after finally getting to see Deiondra’s natural hair, which had been covered by wigs and lace fronts for years, or at least that’s how Prime perceived it. While sharing the story, Sanders wrote,

“My Daughter Deiondra Sanders is at the Salon getting her hair done and I needed this picture because i hadn’t seen her real hairs in years. Wigs & Lacefront I bind u in the name of JESUS.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1742820668188889265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deiondra previously posted an Instagram story where she was asking her followers for suggestions about what hairstyle she and her stylist, Neshia Bass, should go for that day. She asked her audience,

“What style do you think @neshiabass and I should do today?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1742821013472280786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Afterward, she shared her father’s story, where Sanders shared her daughter’s photo to take a playful dig at her. After her father’s not-so-dramatic betrayal, Deiondra noted in her post, “It be your own ppl,” accompanied by laughing and crying emojis.

Advertisement

Deiondra Sanders is a successful entrepreneur and the mastermind behind the flourishing hair extension brand, Love Me Extensions. Moreover, the 31-year-old entrepreneur is also a co-owner of an online shoe boutique, House of Sole.

Deiondra Sanders Has Been Quite Vocal About the CU Program

Deiondra is a big admirer of her father’s work in Colorado, especially in college football. In an interview from September, when the Buffaloes took the college football scene by storm, she expressed immense pride in seeing her dad and brothers make strides in football while breaking through barriers that have limited the African American community.

“It feels great to see the impact that my dad and my brothers are having it especially feels really good knowing that they are bringing everyone together within the African American community, knowing that we don’t have that too often,” Deiondra said. “So it’s a very good blessing to see. And I love the support that they are getting.”

Apart from her dad, who coaches the Colorado Buffaloes, her two brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, also play on the same team. As a proud sister, she highlighted how her brother’s capabilities as a quarterback were recognized more widely since he joined Colorado, despite being the same type of quarterback earlier. She’s thrilled that a larger audience now sees and appreciates his skills, acknowledging the shift in perception about black athletes within the football realm.

Prime had quite the tumultuous debut season with a 4-8 record and the dead last spot in the Pac-12. They started the season off very strong but later failed to maintain their footing both offensively and defensively. While their defense gave up points at an alarming rate, their offensive line couldn’t protect their star QB, Shedeur, from getting sacked.

Nevertheless, Sanders is trying to overhaul the roster by making serious changes. A few three-star, four-star, and five-star recruits have already committed to the Colorado program, which will definitely bring tough competition next season.