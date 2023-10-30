“It’s Not a Great Team”: Colin Cowherd Breaks Down ‘Sick’ Patrick Mahomes’ One-sided Loss Against Broncos

In a stunning turn of events, the Denver Broncos have disturbed the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominant run with a key victory that has left the sports world buzzing. As the Mile-High air grew cold, so did the Chiefs’ hot streak, with a surprising illness troubling star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs’ mistakes and a strong Broncos’ defense under Sean Payton’s guidance peaked in a 24-9 triumph that has sparked intense commentary, notably from sports analyst Colin Cowherd, who minced no words about Kansas City’s shaky performance and Mahomes’ health woes affecting the game’s dynamics. Cowherd unpacked the aftermath of this unexpected Week 8 upset.

The Chiefs’ Offensive Line the Culprit in Devastating Defeat?

The Chiefs may have marched into Denver with confidence, but they left with their pride as frostbitten as the turf. Patrick Mahomes’ usual electrifying presence was dimmed by illness, his passes lacking their laser precision. A video from The Colin Cowherd Podcast paints a stark picture of the Chiefs’ woes, with Cowherd’s words casting a long shadow over the loss:

“Well, Patrick Mahomes was sick. I mean, most of us take a day off when we’re sick; we don’t play in the hardest sports in America.”

Dissecting how Denver’s run game and energetic defense upset the Chiefs’ equilibrium, Cowherd points to the youth movement on defense and a cunning ground attack that sidelined Mahomes, robbing him of rhythm and warmth. But it wasn’t just the flu that disrupted the Chiefs’ flow. Cowherd zeroed in on critical drops by receivers Rashid Rice and Sky Moore, moments that crystallized Kansas City’s vulnerability. He further added,

“Sky Moore had a drop for the touchdown in the end zone. This team is not a great one. It’s got a great coach, a great tight end, a great quarterback, and a great Chris Jones in the defensive front. It’s not a great team in football. Now weapons matter.”

With the trade deadline looming, Cowherd’s comments suggest that without reinforcements, the Chiefs may find themselves in a mid-season identity crisis. Twitterverse and Cowherd alike seemed upset at how the Offensive Line crumbled without the lead of Patrick Mahomes, hinting at holes in the team without their star QB.

Russell Wilson Surprisingly Outshines Mahomes

On paper, it was a mismatch—Wilson vs. Mahomes, experience vs. exuberance. Yet as the game unfolded, it was Russell Wilson who stood taller. Social media was abuzz with fans stunned by the struggling Wilson “outperform” star QB Patrick Mahomes.

With a trio of touchdowns, Wilson commandeered the game, the snow didn’t stop him from recording 114 yards, and three scores with no interceptions on 12-of-19 throwing. While Mahomes, who was added to the injury list with flu symptoms before the game, was picked off twice. Mahomes finished the game with 241 passing yards, two interceptions, and no touchdowns after 24 completions on 38 attempts. The Chiefs struggled to score a TD, relying heavily on field goals.

The Chiefs must now regroup, their eyes surely set on reinforcing their ranks before the trade deadline. As Cowherd punctuates, weapons matter, and Kansas City’s arsenal might just need a few more sharpshooters to turn the tide back in their favor.