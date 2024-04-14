Colorado’s First Cybertruck Owner Shedeur Sanders Might One Day Outshine Dak Prescott’s 670k Worth Car Collection

Deion Sanders’s son Shedeur Sanders achieved quite a momentous feat last week. On April 1, the 22-year-old Buffaloes QB became the first citizen in Colorado State to own a Tesla Cybertruck. Moreover, being an auto enthusiast, the $4.7M NIL-valued star wasted no time in teasing the $99,990 beast on social media.

It is common knowledge that Shedeur has a cool car collection which he started with a Corvette Stingray and Mercedes EQB. Yet, the question remains as to whether it is better than what Cowboys auto-enthusiast QB Dak Prescott owns.

Presently, the 22-year-old QB owns a Dodge Durango Hellcat, and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. In addition, Shedeur possesses a Lamborghini Urus and Rolls Royce Cullinan in his garage. When compared to Shedeur Sanders, Dak Prescott possesses a more limited collection but with exhilarating features. The most expensive car in Prescott’s garage is the Lamborghini Urus, which he purchased at $225,000.

With a top speed of 190 mph, this supercar can go from 0 to 60 mph in just over three seconds. Dak also owns a Ford F-350 Truck and a Cadillac Escalade in his automobile collection. In fact, Dak has a history with Escalades as he was driving one when the police arrested and charged him for driving under the influence in 2016.

Incidentally, it took around eight years for Dak Prescott to build his car collection, which is worth around $670k at this moment. Hence, with Shedeur Sanders entering the NFL Draft in 2025, we believe he will realistically need at least 5 more years before outshining Prescott’s automobile collection.



Dak Prescott & Shedeur Sanders: Examining their Cowboys Connection with Coach Prime

Interestingly, Dak Prescott and Sheduer Sanders share another similarity other than their love for automobiles, as the younger QB is now being linked to the Dallas Cowboys. Some reports even suggest Shedeur Sanders might join the Dallas Cowboys as a backup to Dak Prescott in the 2025 Draft.

These rumors were kick-started by Coach Prime’s remarks about his son and Travis Hunter on the NFL DraftWhile discussing his son’s NFL entry, dad Deion Sanders confirmed he knows where he wants his children to go in the next season.

“All this is subjective because I know where I kind of want them to go. And let’s not forget Shilo (Sanders). But I know where I want them to go. There’s certain cities where it ain’t going to happen. It’s going to be an Eli [Manning]. We ain’t doing that,”Coach Prime had said.

The rumors also suggest Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders might join the Dallas Cowboys after replacing Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy next year. However, with the NFL Draft 2025 being a year away, there is ample time for Dak Prescott, Shedeur Sanders, and Coach Prime to bolster their Cowboys credentials.