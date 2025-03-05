“I Was Glad When You Were Gone”: Mom Connie Tells Son Deion Sanders After He Invites Her to Texas and Dallas

Known for his loud personality and antics, head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, seems to have managed to provoke his mother once again even in their older years. Opting to stay in Colorado, away from her son and his 5000-acre ranch, his mother Connie can’t seem to find any peace when he’s around.

Advertisement

During a recent visit with his mother at their Colorado residence, the former Atlanta Falcon couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to bedevil his mother a bit.

After the head coach asked his mother to move out and come stay in Dallas, she didn’t hesitate to tell him “No.” With his initial request having been denied, Sanders’ moved on to his next question.

Implying that his mother was a bit of a shut in, Sanders asked “Can you at least get the view of the beautiful mountains… Why do you have everything closed up?” Following his decision to open the curtains and let some light into the room, his poor mother was blinded from the window’s beacon.

Squinting her eyes, Connie proclaimed – “Here you come with that opening up everything. I was glad when you were gone.” Prime couldn’t help to contain his laughter, clearly enjoying the hard time that he was giving his mother.

Of course, the harsh words were all in good fun. The mother-son duo have thoroughly enjoyed their journey together and are currently waiting to see where the next generation of their family in Shedeur Sanders will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders cites his mother as the inspiration behind his football career

In a 2024 Mother’s Day tribute message, Coach Prime recalled a time when he had to experience success at the NFL level. In detailing what his motivations for success were, the hall of famer explained that his mother was at the center of his motivation.

“My mother had never seen me play, so I could have used that to say “Poor little old me, I have no support, I have no love, I have no one that has my back.” but I flipped that. I said “Bless little old me, because I’m going to be rich one day and I’m going to make a lot of money so my mother doesn’t have to work another day in her life. So when it’s time for her to see me play, she’s going to fly first class if that’s what she wants.”

Describing his mother as “my why,” Sanders claimed that he never once cared about the criticisms or frustrations that followed him throughout his playing career. So long as his mother was taken care of and was able to do as she pleased, he believed that he had already won.