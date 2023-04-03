“It’s Worse Than a Car Crash”: Tom Brady Once Decided to Shed Some Light on the Extremely Dark Side of Football

Pro football demands extreme levels of fitness. One of the ambassadors who exhibited surreal physical endurance in this risk-driven sport is Tom Brady. While speaking in an interview years ago, the veteran showered some light on the intensity of the hits players incur while playing football.

After playing for more than two decades in the NFL, Brady is among the few athletes who managed to retire without a chronic injury. All thanks to his discipline and balanced approach toward life.

However, that doesn’t imply that he didn’t take hits on the turf multiple times. The experience of enduring those hits is something that still makes Tom worry. So much so, that even compared them to an actual car crash.

Tom Brady once got miraculously saved from an accident

The horrific incident happened in 2010 when Brady played for the New England Patriots. His Audi struck with a Ford minivan, almost destroying his entire vehicle. Fortunately, the veteran was able to get out without any serious injuries.

Although shaken, he left the scene instantly. He didn’t seek any medical treatment later on and appeared for the next day’s practice session. Even though fans might think it is the most terrifying experience of his life, Brady doesn’t feel so!

5-years ago, @TomBrady said that playing is football is worse than a car crash.” “I was in a car crash and it wasn’t as bad as getting hit in the football field.”pic.twitter.com/K19NMbSxA0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 2, 2023

Five years ago, Tom spoke about this incident in an interview and called it less dangerous than getting an actual hit on the football field. “It’s worse than a car crash. Because I was in a car crash, and it wasn’t as bad as getting hit on the football field.” Brady had claimed.

While Brady was lucky to get through the accident, athletes like Ben Roethlisberger, Kellen Winslow, and Chad Jones had to pay a fair price for their carelessness. It affected their gameplay and future in the National Football League, per Bleacher Report.

The ruthless side of Pro Football

Last year, the football fraternity encountered some of the most dangerous incidents in the history of Pro football. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experienced a major concussion while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in a regular season game. He slammed his head against the turf and fell unconscious.

The latest of Tua Tagovailoa and the NFLPA investigation. @ProFootballTalk #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/mNHrdNfatd — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 26, 2022

Another victim of such dangerous gameplays was the Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the game. While he was getting tackled by the Bengals’ defense, the 25-year-old lost control over his body and became unresponsive. Immediately, he was taken to the hospital and is still on the path to recovery.

While there is no doubt about the fact that football is the reason behind improving innumerable lives, one shouldn’t ignore it’s dark side as well which often swallows the future of some of the most talented athletes on the planet.