Jackson Mahomes Reacts as Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Arrive in Florida for Jaguars Clash

The Chiefs have landed in Florida ahead of their first preseason clash with the Jaguars. As Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce touched down in the Sunshine State, Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson was awed.

Patrick shared a photo on Instagram with the star TE in the background right after they landed in their airport fit, along with the caption “Back at it.” And, like always, it was followed by a clock emoji.

Jackson quickly jumped into the conversation, showing support to his brother, writing, “You’re on fire P” with a fire emoji:

The stage is set! Jackson Mahomes: The official hype man for the Mahomes-Kelce duo. Florida, get ready! pic.twitter.com/JlSq6MhpHD — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 10, 2024

As the QB-TE duo landed at the Orlando International Airport, Patrick was dressed appropriately for the occasion in a Chiefs t-shirt, paired with black ripped jeans. His red shoes and watch on his wrist completed his outfit.

Travis added his own style to the mix– sporting a patterned short-sleeved shirt in earthy tones of brown, beige, and red along with light-colored pants, holding his matching bag in one hand.

Following their game against the Jaguars, the Chiefs will head back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for two back-to-back games—first facing off against the Detroit Lions on August 17, then taking on the Chicago Bears on August 22. Chiefs fans have a lot to look forward to this season.

Lofty expectations for Chiefs in the upcoming season

The Kansas City Chiefs will play their first regular game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5. Being the Super Bowl LVIII champions, the entire spotlight is on the Chiefs, and with a strong team, exceptional coaching, and passionate supporters, the team looks properly ready for another successful run.

Undeniably, their first game against the Ravens will be a test for the Chiefs about how well they are prepared to take down their opponents.

The Chiefs are aiming for a three-peat in the upcoming season, and it’s a lofty goal for sure, considering no other team has ever been able to achieve it.

Will the Chiefs will be able to live up to the hype and repeat its last year’s success?