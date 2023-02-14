Jackson Mahomes Yet Again Embarrasses Patrick Mahomes With His Latest Super Bowl Victory Celebration Video

Super Bowl LVII was an absolutely enthralling experience. Everyone expected the game to have a lot of twists and turns and that’s exactly what they got. The Eagles came out all guns blazing and although the Chiefs were playing catchup quite nicely, by halftime, the team from Philadelphia had established a 10 point lead.

However, Patrick being Patrick, led his team to an excellent comeback win by making a couple of incredible plays. Moreover, other stars in the unit also stepped up to the task and helped in scripting one of the greatest come from behind Super Bowl wins in recent times.

When the chips are down, only the best in the business rise to the occasion which is exactly what defines Mahomes’ run this season. As soon as the contest ended, the Chiefs supporters and family members of the players were absolutely ecstatic. However, one family member in particular ended up attracting a lot of ire from NFL fans.

Also Read: Best Super Bowl Commercials: A look at the top 5 NFL Super Bowl commercials ever aired, ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Jackson Mahomes brutally trolled for making a TikTok video on field after Super Bowl win

Yes, we are talking about Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson Mahomes. Over the years, Jackson has earned quite a reputation when it comes to attracting criticism from NFL fans. His shenanigans on and off the field often end up igniting a troll fest on Twitter.

Especially Jackson’s on-field TikTok videos end up getting a lot of hate. After Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, Jackson was seen doing his moves while Patrick and other stars were on stage with the trophy. Here’s how fans reacted to Jackson’s video.

This is worse than the holding call at the end of the game, this is terrible — Morning Blitz (@Morning_Blitz) February 13, 2023

They deserved to lose for this video alone — Emily Taylor (@EM1LYTAYLOR) February 13, 2023

Someone needs to ban this kid from NFL games. — FUT iiNK (@OfficialiiNK) February 13, 2023

Some fans even took this opportunity to troll Nick Sirianni.

This is > Nick Sirianni — Lucas Perfetti (@LucasPerfetti46) February 13, 2023

ok now im pissed off — drew (@Dcorrigan50) February 13, 2023

Sirianni is def more cringe too — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) February 13, 2023

While most ended up trolling Jackson for the video, a few fans also came out in his support by claiming that he doesn’t deserve to get blasted like this for anything and everything.

Coming back to the game, mighty Mahomes, the season MVP, who now has two Super Bowl trophies in his cabinet, would get some much needed rest because he played the game with an ankle injury which will take some time to heal.

Also Read: How Much Does a 30-Second Super Bowl LVII Commercial Cost?