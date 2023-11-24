Jaguars Teammates Ruin Trevor Lawrence’s Perfect Hair While Receiving His First Nvp Award: “Your Wife Said It Was Okay”

Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hair flows as he runs prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week title, showcasing his prowess in the Jaguars’ victory over the Titans. Completing 75% of his passes, Lawrence amassed 262 yards and rushed for two touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence also clinched the Nickelodeon Valuable Player of the Week for his stellar four-touchdown performance. The rookie quarterback’s first-ever NVP award brought an unexpected sliming at practice, thanks to teammates Brandon Scherff and Luke Fortner.

In that hilarious moment, green slime ruined Trevor Lawrence’s stunningly beautiful hair. His jersey and shoes weren’t safe either. Teammate Brandon Scherff presented Trevor with his first NVP trophy after the playful prank. Trevor, being a good sport, accepted the sliming with a smile, acknowledging, “You played that off perfectly.” Interestingly, the reporter told Trevor that his wife said it was okay to prank him.

The Jaguars QB also shared a message with Nickelodeon’s young viewers. He said,

“This week’s NVP! Thank you, guys, for the votes and all the kids out there. Work hard and maybe you can be an NVP someday.”

Nickelodeon’s NFL Slimetime has been awarding the NVP since the 2021 season. Linebacker Josh Allen is the only Jacksonville Jaguars player, besides Trevor Lawrence, to receive the honor. He obtained the title after he made a sack, intercepted a ball, and got a fumble on the defensive side of things against the Buffalo team two years ago.

Fans React as Trevor Lawrence Faces Slime Catastrophe After Winning NVP

Fans flooded the comments, urging a hair-preserving plea for Trevor Lawrence. Some praised the reporter’s thoughtful move, securing permission from Trevor’s wife before the sliming prank. A young admirer chimed in, expressing aspirations to emulate Trevor Lawrence when they grow up.

In his second year under coach Doug Pederson, Trevor did his best. In his last season, he threw for 4,113 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. This season being against stronger teams, his touchdown passes decreased a little, but he still managed to accumulate 2,382 yards and 11 touchdowns. It’s evident that Lawrence has grown, and his team relies on him heavily.