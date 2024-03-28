“I am Emotional Guys”: Upon Witnessing Malik Nebors’ Heroics, Ryan Clark Wants NFL Audience to Respect LSU Receivers

LSU’s pro day showcased some serious talent, and one name that’s been buzzing around is the wide receiver Malik Nabers. Watching him perform to his best caliber was like watching poetry in motion. But it wasn’t just about the numbers as it was the energy and the excitement he brought with him to the event.

During his appearance on “First Take,” NFL analyst and ex-LSU safety Ryan Clark couldn’t hide his excitement talking about the young wide receiver’s pro day performance. He even got a bit emotional, emphasizing the need for everyone to show respect to the talented LSU WR.

Clark also highlighted the special moment when Nabers and his quarterback, Jayden Daniels, shared a burst of competitive spirit right after Nabers finished his 40-yard dash.

“I’m emotional guys. I mean, can we start putting some respect on LSU wide receivers, please? When you look at Malik neighbors and his excitement after jumping to 42, the way he and Jaden Daniels embraced after the 14th That’s that competitive spirit that nature that I was talking about that personality.”

Ryan Clark delved deeper into Malik Nabers’ prowess, emphasizing that it’s not just about his flashy moves and speed. He revealed he had a chat with Nabers’ wide receivers coach, Cortez Hankton, post-pro day and Clark uncovered something special. Hankton told him that Nabers doesn’t settle for arm tackles as he plows through them. It’s like he becomes a different beast once he catches the football.

Clark further emphasized Nabers’ prowess, likening him to LSU’s past greats like Ja’Marr Chase. He believes that Nabers isn’t just a wide receiver by skill, but he also has the body of a running back. Furthermore, Ryan Clark, clearly impressed by Nabers’ physique, suggested that he could even excel on the defensive side if the need ever arises.

Malik Nabers Shines at LSU Pro Day

At LSU’s Pro Day, Malik Nabers stole the spotlight, showcasing his incredible athleticism. With a lightning-fast 40-yard dash time of 4.35 and a jaw-dropping vertical leap of 42 inches, he left scouts in awe. Furthermore, Nabers’ performance also included a broad jump of 10 feet 9 inches and 15 reps on the bench press.

Nabers’ measurements at the pro day included a 76.125-inch wingspan, standing at 6 feet 0.25 inches tall and weighing 199 pounds. With scouts from all 32 NFL teams in attendance, Nabers’ performance undoubtedly caught their attention. As a unanimous All-American and Biletnikoff Award runner-up, Nabers is projected to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.