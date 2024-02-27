In Pictures: Patrick Mahomes Takes Kansas City Chiefs Back to Las Vegas to Celebrate Super Bowl, Fulfilling His Promise to the Champs

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to defend their Super Bowl title in Sin City against the San Francisco 49ers, breaking the two-decade-long drought since the Patriots’ 2003-04. Following this, the Chiefs stars were seen all around the city in clubs — joined by notable celebrities and artists — from Post Malone to Usher. The celebration went on for days after everyone went back to the barbeque hotspot. However, as it turns out, the Super Bowl champs are back in Vegas once again, mere days after partying their tails off.

Mahomes apparently promised his team a return to Vegas if they were on their best behavior leading up to the Big Game, and of course, win it. The three-time Super Bowl MVP kept his promise, and it didn’t take long before pictures of the gang made circles on social media from the XS nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Just like Mahomes and his trustee target, Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey, and Isiah Pacheco also took center with drinks to celebrate with the EDM sensation Marshmallow. Fans were seen elated at the shots of brotherly moments amongst the star players. Decked out in swanky and flashy attires — Mahomes and Co. were presented with a custom five-tiered football-themed cake and championship belts to commemorate.

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes — faced challenges throughout the season — including a downturn in Mahomes’ statistical performance. However, they maintained a winning record and clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Some notable stars like Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco made substantial contributions, leading up to the big game.

The defensive line boasted standout performances from Pro Bowl selections — Chris Jones and George Karlaftis. They ultimately secured the win in the finale, etching their names in history books. Looking ahead, Patrick Mahomes has set his sights on a three-peat for the Chiefs, a feat never accomplished in NFL history. With three Super Bowl wins in the last five years — Mahomes is determined to lead the already-established dynasty to unprecedented success.

Nevertheless, as they celebrated for the second time in Sin City, the biggest cheerleader for the Chiefs, Taylor Swift, was missing from the party floor.

Travis Kelce Flies Back From Taylor Swift’s Australia Tour For Las Vegas Party

The Pro Bowler TE, who missed his 1000-yard season with mere inches, made a grand return to the U.S. from Sydney, Australia. And shortly after jetting in from Down Under, Kelce wasted no time joining his teammates for the party in Las Vegas.

Days ago, Kelce embarked on a trip to Sydney to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her Eras Tour. Despite her hectic schedule, the couple in love roamed around the Emerald City in a Lamborghini supercar. They were also seen visiting the Sydney Zoo, taking selfies, and even feeding the kangaroos. Photographs captured Swift donning a pink top and shorts — while Kelce sported a teal top and shorts, both strolling hand in hand along a marina.

The 14-time Grammy winner has now concluded her Sydney tour, and the next stop is Singapore in early March. Subsequently, her tour will resume in May in Paris. As for Killa Trav jetting off to Singapore next week, only time will tell.