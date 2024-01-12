Aaron Rodgers’ Re-entry on the Pat McAfee Show, One Day After Shutting Down Tuesday Segment, Prompts Fans to Bring Up Receipts

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

In a surprising twist, Pat McAfee dropped the bombshell that Aaron Rodgers won’t be a part of “the Pat McAfee Show” amidst the Kimmel-Epstein controversy surrounding the Jets QB. Fans experienced shock, and some even claimed that they would never watch the show again.

Advertisement

It appears McAfee pulled off a clever stunt; when he said no more “Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays,” he actually meant that Rodgers would show up on the show on various other days of the week. McAfee’s wordplay certainly created a buzz, sparking all sorts of reactions from the fans who hold the show very close to their hearts. In the latest Thursday episode, Aaron Rodgers surprised fans by appearing on the show, turning the confusion into a pleasant surprise.

Pat McAfee posted a segment of his show on X (formerly Twitter), where he enthusiastically welcomed the four-time NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion as a guest. He highlighted the guest to be the last person Bill Belichick spoke to in the field as the Patriots head coach. Well, it’s obviously Rodgers, who received a warm applause from the crew.

Advertisement

However, the Jets’ QB seemed to face some kind of technical difficulties while joining the chat, as he disclosed, “I’m out here in the woods. I can not see you guys.” With the Jets wrapping up the 2023 regular season with a 7-10 record, their offseason is now in full swing. Aaron Rodgers preached this by appearing on the show with a fresh backdrop, possibly far away from the gridiron.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1745511911158882691?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The day before Rodgers returned to the show, fans were stunned as McAfee claimed responsibility for Rodgers’ departure. While the former punter’s rebellious spirit is well known, this bold move amid Rodgers’ controversial remarks caused some fans to label him a “sellout,” subjecting him to heavy criticism. However, opinions shifted after Rodgers’ comeback, with fans praising the whole stunt and celebrating seeing their favorite star on the show.

Fans Ride the Waves of Emotion from Criticism to Praise Amid Aaron Rodgers’ Return

It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers has a massive fan base and the support he received after the return was quite a sight. Some even had receipts when several X users criticized McAfee for sacking Rodgers from the show.

One fan mentioned, “I liked @PatMcAfeeShow because he was independent. He was brash. He was fearless. Now, he is just another corporate stooge.”

Advertisement

Another one stated, “Rodgers was the only reason I ever tuned in.”

Someone else wrote, “I lost a ton of respect for you today. You bowed down to the man.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sideline_daily/status/1745514921339589093?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, a day later, the reactions took a complete turn, with fans praising McAfee for cleverly fooling everyone. Many expressed regret, admitting they should have trusted McAfee from the start. While some valued Rodgers’ one-day suspension, others asserted that the NFL star could never face a cancellation.

A McAfee fan wrote, “I love you Pat. I almost thought they changed you but they never will.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UpToTheMinuteFF/status/1745512190331715866?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another football fan commented, “Pat and Aaron just screwing with people “

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JeffBullerman/status/1745513293278491097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different one expressed, “1 day suspension and Rodgers is a new man. Love to see it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShooterMcGavin_/status/1745518297045475467?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This fan shared one of Stephen A. Smith’s clips and stated, “AROD CANT BE CANCELLED”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OGICEY/status/1745513192095121545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Pat McAfee’s stunt struck a chord with his fans, trending all week after Rodgers made a controversial comment on Jimmy Kimmel. The star host of the show even apologized for the QB’s remark and later expressed relief that he wouldn’t face criticism weekly with Rodgers not being a part of his show. One could argue that this move only boosted his show’s popularity by catching the attention of fans and the media.