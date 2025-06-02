“That Could Really F Me Up”: Russell Wilson Reflects on the Importance of Being Mentally Prepared for the Worst

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is interviewed prior to the game between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson is now entering the twilight of his career as the quarterback for the New York Giants, earning $10 million this year. Unlike his early days in Seattle, he’s now leading a team with little hope of contending for a Super Bowl.

It’s a stark contrast to his time with the Seahawks, where he was a key part of a perennial championship contender—and just one play away from winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies, if not for Malcolm Butler’s iconic interception.

Super Bowl XLIX between the Seahawks and Patriots was one of the most closely contested title games in NFL history. It gave Tom Brady his fourth ring and ended a decade-long drought. For Seattle and Wilson, it ended in heartbreak. Wilson recently reflected on the loss, admitting it impacted him deeply.

But what set Wilson apart was how he handled the aftermath. Some players never recover from a mistake on the sport’s biggest stage. But not Russ. He was mentally prepared for adversity, shaped by personal loss, most notably the death of his father before his NFL journey even began.

“Being rookie of the year, went into the Super Bowl the second year, winning the Super Bowl, went into the Super Bowl third year, season going great, and then boom. It’s like the whole world is against you. That could have really, if I wasn’t prepared, emotionally aware that could have really effed me up, mentally, emotionally, career-wise because the whole world was watching. It gave me great perspective that sometimes life is not going to go your way.”

His faith also played a vital role in helping him move forward. A devout Christian, Russell Wilson has always been vocal about his relationship with God. He believes every moment—good or bad—is part of a divine plan. When things didn’t go his way, he took it as a sign that God had chosen him to endure and learn from that moment.

Wilson has long believed that God put him on this earth for a greater purpose. Whether on the field or in life, he stresses the importance of developing thick skin to navigate challenges. His mindset—rooted in faith, resilience, and perspective—has kept him going, even as the spotlight dims.