“I Understand It’s a Business”: Dak Prescott Makes Welcoming Statement For New Cowboys QB Trey Lance

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to sign quarterback Trey Lance just two weeks before the start of the 2023 NFL season. Lance, the No. 3 draft pick in 2021, was facing challenges with the San Francisco 49ers. Amid all this, the spotlight turned to QB1 of the Cowboys – Dak Prescott, who also has had his fair share of struggles in recent times.

Cowboys posted a convincing 16-31 preseason victory against the Raiders. Dak Prescott took on the role of play-caller, thus showing his versatility on the field. Following the game, reporters flocked to Prescott, all curious about his thoughts on the acquisition of Trey Lance. Dak didn’t try to wiggle his way out of the question and gave a welcoming statement for the new addition to the QB room.

Dak Prescott Has a Welcoming Message for Trey Lance

Being the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys has never been an easy task. Safe to say, Dak Prescott knows this better than anyone. Despite facing his own set of challenges as the QB1, Prescott has lately shown that it’s all about patience and hard work. Amidst all this, the recent surprise addition of Trey Lance into the QB unit by owner/GM Jerry Jones has certainly made the locker room situation interesting.

Lance is set to fill the QB3 position behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. Talking about the move of Trey Lance, Prescott’s statement showed the pragmatic side of the NFL. He said,

“Obviously I understand it’s a business. That’s a first-round talent and you’re always trying to make your team better. But that was the front office so we’re going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully he just makes us better and we’re going to continue to get back at it and know that we’ve got one goal as a team.”

Prescott may not have been directly consulted before the move was finalized. At least, this is what it seems by the nature of his statement when he said,

“I mean, I can’t say that I necessarily expected it. I understand though that that’s business. I understand that they’re probably on a timeline, they need to get something done. We’re going to welcome Trey and that’s what you do for a teammate. I’m excited. I’m always there to help somebody, help a teammate.”

Nevertheless, Prescott seems to have a positive frame of mind and that certainly bodes well for the Dallas Cowboys. After a topsy-turvy last season which had more lows than ups, Dak Prescott seems determined to make the 2023 season count and redeem the hype around him.

Dallas Cowboys’ QB Depth

What was a similar-looking QB locker room for the Dallas Cowboys, has now undergone quite a change with the arrival of Trey Lance. There are lots of narratives flying around. Lance’s addition is as much an enigma as it is promising, thus adding an element of unpredictability. The Cowboys find themselves in a situation where they could use Lance’s talents effectively or face a less favorable outcome.

One thing is clear, Dak Prescott will remain at the helm as the QB1 for the Dallas Cowboys. To an extent, the Cowboys’ Super Bowl aspirations are tied closely to his performance. Coming to QB2, at the moment, Trey Lance does not seem to be an immediate contender to overtake Cooper Rush as a backup to Prescott. Thus, Rush’s role at QB2 may remain the same throughout the season.

Coming to QB3, Trey Lance has unique rushing abilities making him a threat in specific game situations. His focus on rushing, coupled with quick reading, could prove effective. Cooper Rush would definitely have this in mind. Now comes the conundrum of Will Grier, who certainly looks like surplus to requirements as QB4 on a 53-man roster. Most probably, he’ll be gone before the transfer deadline ends.

For the Dallas Cowboys, it is more like a balancing act. The team’s management would have to work out how to harness the abilities of each QB with respect to the situation at hand. Let’s see how the Dallas Cowboys QB saga unfolds.