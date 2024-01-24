Jason Kelce Donned a $38 T-shirt to Support Brother Travis During Bills Game

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jason Kelce reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs score against the Buffalo Bills during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs with Jason’s brother Travis Kelce are on the roll to make it to the Super Bowl LVIII. Being his brother’s biggest cheerleader as always, Jason Kelce made sure to let his presence be known at the Highmark Stadium as the Chiefs won the Divisional Round against the Bills on Sunday.

Jason Kelce has been an inspiration for Travis Kelce and his ’87’ jersey number. Extending the support ahead of the Divisional Round, Jason fueled the Chiefs’ win with his enthusiasm, becoming the talk of the show with a shirtless celebration. Earlier, he entered the stadium with his family, donning a $38 piece to support the tight end. The pastel orange t-shirt with pastel blue features ‘Travis Kelce’ and ‘ Big Yeti’ stuck out as Kelce became the Chiefs’ biggest hype man in the stands.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/newheightshow/status/1749169742173405635?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

‘Big Yeti’ extends beyond just a playful nickname for the Chiefs TE who picked it up playing pickup basketball during his time at the University of Cincinnati. In an earlier episode of the ‘New Heights‘ podcast, Travis and Jason discussed the nickname.

“My brother keeps trying to get me to shave ‘Big Yeti’ in my chest so I think there might be an offer on the table for that, we’ll see,” Kelce said in Feb. 2023.

Big Yeti had a derailed football career briefly during his time with the Cincinnati Bearcats. However, his return to the team, led his way into the NFL Draft in 2013, giving way to his career as the top tight end in football. Travis Kelce is now a nine-time Pro Bowler, 4 time All Pro with 2 Super Bowl Championships to boast.

Jason Kelce Fuels the Chiefs Win with a Shirtless Celebration

In a stunning departure from his postseason gloom, Jason Kelce took the spotlight with his celebration at the Chiefs matchup. Setting the statement in his true fashion style, Kelce entered with the ‘Big Yeti’ t-shirt and a sweatshirt. He paired them with joggers while keeping the tan brown boots and his usual duffle in his hand.

Kelce was captured watching the game with Taylor Swift, inside the suite. However, to celebrate his brother’s touchdown, he leaped into the crowd, shirtless, and pounded a bear in celebration. The celebration also included a pre-game appearance at the Buffalo Bills tailgate, sharing drinks and high-fiving Buffalo Bills fans around the suite. Senior Kelce‘s resemblance with Ryan Fitzpatrick’s celebration for the Buffalo Bills in Oct. ruffled a lot of feathers as the Chiefs dominated in a 27-24 victory.

The Chiefs will now advance to face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. However, with more thrill on the cards, fans can only wonder about the upcoming Jason Kelce-style celebrations.