What is Patrick Mahomes Lookalike QB Dylan Raiola’s Ethnicity?

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola has been one of the most talked-about stories since he arrived at training camp in July–for both his talent and looks, which are strikingly similar to Patrick Mahomes.

However, what really catapulted Raiola’s comparison to Mahomes was when the three-time Super Bowl champion himself referred to the five-star recruit as “Lil Cuzzo” after the 19-year-old’s stellar debut game.

In spite of sharing a lot of similarities, which include sharing the number 15 jersey and being trained by the same QB coach, Jeff Christensen–Raiola and Mahomes are not related! There is a stark difference in their background.

Mahomes is biracial–his father and former MLB star, Patrick Lavon Mahomes is African-American, while the QB’s mother, Randi is white.

Raiola comes from a Polynesian background. His father, Dominic Raiola played in the NFL with the Detroit Lions from 2001–2014. Interestingly, Dominic is the nephew of Cornhuskers Offensive Line coach, Donovan Raiola.

Another unknown fact about the young QB is that he is Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s godson. Matthew and Dominic played together for the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2014.

The only common thread that binds Mahomes and Raiola is that both of them are devout Christians.

On Saturday, while playing against the Colorado Buffaloes, Raiola made it evident why the hype surrounding him is not because of his mere similarities in looks to Mahomes.

Not only did he lead his team to a win–he completed 23 out of 30 perfect passes, racked up 185 yards, and even scored a TD. With his standout performance, Raiola proved that he can run an offense smoothly and accurately.

While young Raiola’s potential is crystal clear, his future success in the NCAA Football and then the NFL will depend on progress in his raw talent, hard work, and capitalizing on the opportunities ahead–just like Mahomes did.