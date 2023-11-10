Jason Kelce Encourages Travis Kelce to Live Stream Podcast From Outer Space in Creatively Bizarre Idea to Take Their Podcast to ‘New Heights’

In a recent episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles brother Jason Kelce expressed their innate desires. And Jason and Travis Kelce have agreed upon a creatively bizarre idea to take their podcast to new heights. It all starts with the Chiefs TE’s desire for SpaceX to send him to space. When Jason asked what ‘free stuff would he request’ if he could have anything, Travis quickly responded that he always wanted to venture into space if Elon Musk wished it to be. And his primary motivation? It is to witness Earth firsthand, explaining his eagerness to see our planet with his own eyes.

In the episode, Trav said, “I would go to fu**ing SpaceX, let’s fu**ing go, man! I want to feel anti-gravity…” as Jason couldn’t help but pull his brother’s leg. It was how ‘it’s not anti-gravity,’ but he thinks it’s ‘no gravity’! However, the Eagles Centre brother, Jason Kelce, didn’t share his enthusiasm for space travel. The older Kelce expressed zero interest in going to space unless the experience became “as straightforward as a Southwest flight.” Travis, though, couldn’t help but joke about his brother’s reluctance, feeling it like a “f****** imploding submarine…”

Despite everything, it seems like the tight end is very open to being a space traveler and even invites Elon Musk to contact him if needed for a space mission. However, Jason wasn’t as fond of being a “guinea pig” but presented ‘his bizarre idea’ of recording a podcast episode in space. He wanted Travis Kelce to stream the podcast live to demonstrate the Earth’s roundness and dispel flat Earth beliefs, taking their venture to ‘New Heights.’

Travis Kelce’s Space Aspirations Have Fan Support

When Jason suggested how to take their podcast to ‘New Heights,’ Travis Kelce couldn’t help but express his enthusiasm for the idea. “Let’s do it!” Chiefs TE is game to take their podcast to the next level if the opportunity presents itself. And fans couldn’t help but find their own fun in it. While some found the comparison to submarine a ‘bit unkind,’ others couldn’t help but roll over at the ‘bizarreness of the conversation.’ To the point, the Chiefs and Eagless alike agreed to Jason’s ‘ideology’ on everything!

As fans have their thoughts on the idea, some couldn’t help but talk about the increasing ‘beep’ in the videos. So much so that one fan couldn’t help but suggest the idea of ‘swear jars’ for these Kelce brothers.

It’s to be seen if Elon Musk will be motivated by the Chiefs TE’s desire for space travel and fulfill it. But one thing is for sure: fans believe his rumored love interest, Grammy award winner Taylor Swift, can certainly fulfill his wish!