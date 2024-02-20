Jason Kelce Once Pleaded With Travis Kelce to Hand Him the Most ‘Epic Super Bowl Win’ Title as the Kansas TE is Already the Better Looking Kelce

The Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, have dominated the football scene for more than ten years, earning a reputation as the best in their positions. In fact, Jason secured his first Super Bowl victory in 2018, taking down Tom Brady’s Patriots. Meanwhile, Travis boasts three Super Bowl wins in 2020, 2023, and 2024 with the Chiefs. Last year in their podcast “New Heights,” the Kelce brothers debated, like any pair of brothers would, about whose Super Bowl win was more epic: Jason’s Eagles in Super Bowl 52 or Travis’ Chiefs in Super Bowl 54?

Travis Kelce started by downplaying the significance of the Eagles’ win, suggesting that it was expected because “everybody saw it coming.” However, Jason jumped in, saying it was actually a huge deal because the odds were against them, making it a historic win for Philly. He highlighted how the underdog city of Philadelphia rallied behind the team, making the win even more special. Jason stated,

“Super Bowl 52 was an embodiment of the city of Philadelphia. It was like a team that was possessed by its inhabitants. An underdog city came out of nowhere, and won a f*cking a Super Bowl for the first time in its existence. This isn’t even f*cking close. I feel embarrassed that we’re even talking about this.”

Travis then shared his experience of how intense Chiefs playoffs journey was, mentioning how they were trailing by a lot in every game but still managed to pull through. But Jason wasn’t having it and kept pushing the idea that the Eagles’ win was something really special.

Travis countered by jokingly acknowledging that Jason defeated Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, which is the only feat that stands out as the highlight of his victory. Immediately cutting his younger brother, Jason admitted that Travis has an impressive career achievements, including more awards and All-Pro selections, and humorously expressed that Travis is also the better looking of the two. However, he pleaded for the recognition of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl win as his one “goddamn thing.”.

Jason Kelce Is Among the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Even though Jason Kelce playfully admitted that his brother Travis might be the better looking, Jason himself isn’t lacking in the looks department either. In fact, just last November, Jason was named as a finalist for People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” award, stealing the spotlight from his brother for a change.

Jason Kelce found himself in impressive company as a finalist for People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” award alongside big names like Timothee Chalamet, Jamie Foxx, and Usher. However, it was Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey who ultimately clinched the title. Despite not winning, Jason graciously shared the news on his own, captioning it with the wise words, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder…”

Jason Kelce was definitely a strong contender, given his huge fan following and his good looks, especially with that perfect beard of his. Despite any self-doubt he might have, he’s always been admired for his appearance. Now, with talks circulating about his retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL, fans are already voicing their longing to see Jason grace the field for just a little while longer.